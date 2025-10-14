UAE Triumph: Rayan Ahmed Wins Faldo Golf Tour At The Els Club, Dubai

UAE's Rayan Ahmed shot a final round 73 to go along with his first two rounds of 70 and 67 for a 54-hole total of six under par, 210, to win the Faldo Junior Tour held at The Els Club, Dubai.

Under clear blue skies with an influencing breeze, 18-year-old Ahmed, who represents the UAE National Team, opened up his final round with a level par nine of 36, with a birdie-bogey run on holes five and six and the rest pars.

On the back nine, an ugly double on 10, where he argued with a greenside bunker and then three-putted from just five feet, was followed by pars up to the 18th, where he finished in style with a closing birdie.

Ahmed won by an impressive four shots from Adrian Larsson (The Els Club), who finished with a final round of 69 and was two under.

Only four players in the field of 76 beat par over the three days, with a further two players on level par, with entries open to Boys and Girls aged 13 to 21 years old.

Best round of the day came from Thomas Buchard (The Els Club) with a brilliant 66 to move up 10 spots.

Ahmed said on completion of his round, "I knew where I stood during the round. I started with a five-shot lead and was not really nervous at all. My driving was good, but my irons and putting were not what I wanted. I was not dialed in as I was yesterday (Monday). Today I missed around 6 greens compared with round two when I missed just one.

"I doubled hole 10 and finished solidly with pars up to hole 18, where he finished in style with a birdie four.

"This event gives me significant World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) points, supported by The R&A," he added. "I have a very busy schedule at the moment – tomorrow (Wednesday) I play at Jumeirah Golf Estates in the 54-hole Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series presented by DP World with a 9 am tee time and next week is the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Emirates Golf Club.

"I will need to recharge my batteries over the weekend, ready for next week. I am happy with my form at the moment – hopefully I am peaking at the right time with all parts of my game."

The Divisional winners will receive invites to the all-expenses Faldo Series Grand Final to be held later in the season.

Ahmed thanked the Faldo Tour and all its sponsors for their support: Qiddiya, The R&A, Dubai Sports City, and the CH3 Performance Institute, the sanctioning by the Emirates.

Golf Federation (EGF) as well as the host golf club, The Els Club, Dubai, for the organization and running of the event.'

For LIVE Scoring Visit GGID: FJTELS.

Results / Winners (Par 72).

Overall

R. Ahmed (UAE) 70. 67. 73. 210.

A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 73. 72. 69. 214.

Boys 21 and Under

R. Ahmed (UAE) 70. 67. 73. 210.

A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 73. 72. 69. 214.

Boys 16 & Under

A. Rushika (UAE) 74. 69. 72. 215.

L. Salthouse (The Els Club, Dubai) 74. 70. 72. 216.

Girls 21 and Under

L. Maturi (UAE) 77. 76. 79. 232.

Girls 16 and Under

A. Chaudhuri (India) 71. 71. 72. 214.

A. Saleem (UAE) 72. 75. 73. 220.