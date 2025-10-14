Qatar Vs UAE FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: All eyes will turn to the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium tonight as regional rivals Qatar and the United Arab Emirates go head-to-head in a decisive play-off that will determine who earns direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For Qatar, who made their World Cup debut as hosts in 2022, this match represents a historic opportunity to qualify for them to qualify to the tournament on merit for the first time. A victory tonight would seal Al Annabi's place among football's elite nations. Meanwhile, the UAE-chasing their first World Cup appearance since 1990-need only a draw to advance.

Although the UAE enter with a slight advantage, the balance of power remains uncertain. In football, anything can happen, and this clash is no exception.

“We must find solutions on the pitch. Our goal is clear: to qualify. We'll give everything in this decisive match to make that happen and fulfill the dream of everyone in Qatar,” said Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui.

Across the bench, UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu expressed equal belief in his squad's ability to deliver under pressure.“Games like this bring great motivation. We have big ambitions heading into this match against Qatar and will give our all on the field,” he stated.

The winner of tonight's encounter will secure an automatic berth at the 2026 World Cup, while the runner-up will move into a two-legged play-off against the second-placed side from Group B-featuring Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Indonesia. The victor from that tie will progress to the FIFA play-off tournament, offering one final chance at qualification.

Oman still hold an outside chance of snatching the runner-up position in Group A, but only if the UAE defeat Qatar by at least two goals.

105' Abunada keeps it out after an Erik last ditch attempt and the referee whistles. QATAR ARE THROUGH!!

90' + 8' GOAL! UAE pull one back!

90' + 6' Abunada produces a MIRACLE SAVE to keep the two goal advantage for Qatar .

87' Tarek Salman shown red. Qatar down to 10 men.

86' VAR check for possible red card against Qatar .

83' UAE keep lobbing crosses in and Qatar are doing their best to keep them out.

73' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!! PEDRO MIGUEL SCORES QATAR'S SECOND!!!

71' Erik whips in a dangerous cross for the UAE but the header sails away from Abunada for a goal kick.

69' Stoppage in play. Qatar 's Ayoub Mohammed goes down.

66' Edmilson wins yet another promising freekick from the position the goal came from for Qatar .

59' Dangerous for the UAE but Pedro Miguel throws himself in front of the ball to kill any danger!

WATCH: Qatar open the score!

48' GOAL !!!! QATAR SCORE!!

47' Edmilson brilliantly wins Qatar a freekick in a dangerous position.

46' Second half kicks off.

45' + 4' First half ends in a 0-0 draw.

43' Ali Saleh wins a freekick for the UAE in a very promising position.

40' Edmilson Jr. with a very ambitious effort from range for Qatar but goes well over the bar.

32' Mannai cautioned .

30' Edmilson Jr. finds Mannai all alone in the box but his header JUST misses! Qatar's fired up.

26' UAE player down. Stoppage in play.

25' CLOSE! Afif whips in the perfect cross but Edmilson junior cannot connect from point blank! Qatar's most dangerous chance.

20' Game has clamed down since the UAE corner. both teams practising caution.

15' Dangerous ball whipped in from the corner and Pimenta's header just misses the goal. UAE threatening.

14' UAE pressing harder now. Win a corner.

10' Foul UAE . Madibo tackle on Gimenez.

8' Very lively opening 10 minutes from the Qatar team, who spare no effort going forward.

4' CLOSE! Sultan Al Brake receives it from Afif but is denied at point black by Khalid Eisa!! Qatar nearly open the score.

2' UAE 's Caio Canedo overhits the cross and goes out for a goalkick for Qatar.

1' Kick off!

