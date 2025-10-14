Credit Suisse Bond Write-Down Had No Legal Basis: Swiss Court
The controversial step carried out by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) had no legal basis, the court stated.
The origin of the case is the package of measures taken by the Federal Department of Finance, FINMA, the Swiss National Bank and the two banks involved in the rescue operation on March 19, 2023.
Part of the takeover plan was to write-down Additional Tier 1 capital instruments (AT1 instruments) with a nominal value of around CHF16.5 billion. In a supplement to the emergency ordinance, the Swiss government authorised FINMA to issue the corresponding order.
This was contested by 3,000 complainants in around 360 proceedings. The Federal Administrative Court ruled in their favour in its partial decision and annulled the order.
