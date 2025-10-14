ABB To Power New AI Data Centres With Nvidia

Deutsch de ABB entwickelt mit US-Techriese Nvidia neue KI-Rechenzentren Original Read more: ABB entwickelt mit US-Techriese Nvidia neue KI-Rechenzentre

The partnership will focus on the development and deployment of“state-of-the-art power supply solutions”, ABB announced. These are required for a“highly efficient, scalable power supply for future AI workloads”.

The research and development projects support Nvidia's planned introduction of an 800 VDC power supply architecture for 1-megawatt server cabinets. ABB did not provide any financial details of the partnership.

Following the publication of the media release, the share price of the Swiss group temporarily jumped – reaching a daily high of CHF59.40 (+1.9%). In the meantime, it has come back somewhat and is up 0.9%. Prior to the news, ABB shares had been more or less stable at the close of the previous day.

