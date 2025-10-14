Swissgrid Posts Lower Profit In The First Half Of The Year
-
Deutsch
de
Swissgrid schreibt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Gewinn
Original
Read more: Swissgrid schreibt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Gewin
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Net sales for the first six months of the year fell by 4% to CHF795.5 million. Profit fell by 18% to CHF45 million, the company announced on Tuesday.
+ Swiss electricity prices to fall 10% in 2025
Procurement costs fell by 14% to CHF300.2 million thanks to a more relaxed situation on the electricity markets. In contrast, operating expenses rose to CHF162.2 million from CHF145.4 million. The company consistently pursued its strategy of strengthening security of supply, modernising the transmission grid and maintenance.
Swissgrid invested a total of CHF138.8 million in the expansion of the grid infrastructure – slightly less than the previous year's figure of CHF149.5 million.
+ Swiss-EU electricity agreement: the key issues to tackle
The equity ratio increased to 42.1% (end of 2024: 37.6%). Swissgrid was thus able to further reduce its debt. The balance sheet total fell from CHF3.8 billion to CHF3.4 billion.More More Swissgrid to reinforce electricty supply with CHF5.5bn investment
This content was published on Apr 30, 2025 Switzerland's electricity infrastructure operator Swissgrid is to invest CHF5.5 billion to bolster electricity supply.Read more: Swissgrid to reinforce electricty supply with CHF5.5bn investmen
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment