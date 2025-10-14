International Day Of Rural Women (IDRW) 2025

WHAT: Celebration of the 2025 International Day of Rural Women (IDRW).

Theme :“Empowering Rural Women for Reparatory Justice: Advancing Inclusive and Sustainable Agri-Food Systems in Africa.”

WHERE : Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, The African Union Commission.

WHEN: 14–15 October 2025

Time: 9H00-17H00



14 October 2025: Knowledge-sharing and lessons-learned workshop 15 October 2025: Main celebration, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, testimonies, and exhibitions.

WHO: Organized by the African Union Commission, through the Rural Development Division within the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (DARBE), in collaboration with other relevant Departments and organs.

Objectives of the Event:



Celebrate and promote reparatory justice interventions empowering women living in rural areas.

Highlight success stories in education, technology, and mechanization for women in agriculture. Strengthen partnerships and advocacy for inclusive and sustainable agri-food systems in Africa.

Expected Outcomes:

The event will culminate in an IDRW 2025 Outcome Statement , reaffirming Africa's commitment to gender-responsive agricultural transformation and reparatory justice for women living in rural areas.

Participants:

The event will bring together AU Member States, government representatives, rural women leaders, civil society organizations, diaspora representatives, development partners, and private sector actors.

High-level dignitaries, including Ministers responsible for Gender and Agriculture, AU Commissioners, and partner organizations, are expected to participate.

Background:

The International Day of Rural Women (IDRW) , established by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution 62/136 of 18 December 2007, is celebrated annually on 15 October to recognize the critical role and contributions of rural women in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development.

In line with the African Union's 2025 Theme of the Year ,“Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,” the 2025 IDRW focuses on advancing reparatory justice as a pathway to empower rural women and promote inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems in Africa.

The event will be preceded by a Knowledge-Sharing and Lessons-Learned Workshop on 14 October 2025, bringing together rural women leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss best practices in empowerment initiatives across the continent.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Janet Edem, Head, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, African Union Commission Email: ...

Ms. Nsama Nsemiwe Chikolwa , Coordinator of Land Policy, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development email : ...

For media inquiries, please contact

Mr Molalet Tsedeke, Information and Communications Directorate; AU Commission Tel: +251-911-630631; Email: ...

