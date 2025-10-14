Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, October 14, 2025
-
Why picked: Iconic voice, short-and-sweet early set-perfect opener before downtown shows.
Start: 18:30
Address: Teatro João Caetano, Praça Tiradentes, s/n, Centro
Website/Tickets: FUNARJ Eleventickets
Price note: Inteira R$5 (~$1)
-
Why picked: Machado de Assis on a big stage-festival highlight in a landmark theater.
Start: 20:00
Address: Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38/40, Centro
Website: Ingresso event
Festival page: Full festival lineup
-
Why picked: Four top Rio songwriters with a special guest-intimate Zona Sul set.
Start: 20:00
Address: Teatro Ipanema Rubens Corrêa, Rua Prudente de Morais, 824, Ipanema
Tickets: RioCultura tickets
-
Why picked: Discovery night in Botafogo 's cult room-musicians' hang with spontaneous sets.
Start: 20:00
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website/Tickets: Audio Rebel agenda - R$29 (~$5) antecipado
-
Alana Valentte - Carioca da Gema
- House 19:30; show 21:00. Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Venue page . Sympla (from R$25 (~$5)).
Mestre Siqueira - 88 anos (19:30) - Teatro Rival Petrobras
- Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33, Cinelândia. Rival page . Sympla (from R$42 (~$8)).
Centro corridor: Start 18:30 at João Caetano (Elba), walk 8–10 minutes to Riachuelo for“Brás Cubas” (20:00), then hop to Lapa for a late drink-or cross to Cinelândia by 19:30 if you're choosing Mestre Siqueira instead of the play.
Zona Sul mix: Do Ipanema at 20:00 (Desengaiola + Joyce), then 10–12 minutes by car to Botafogo for Audio Rebel (20:00 entry; sets roll through the evening).Getting around & quick tips
-
Metro helps for Centro/Ipanema/Botafogo until around midnight; after, prefer registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep valuables secure in busy areas around Cinelândia and Lapa late.
Listings gathered for Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
