Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, October 14, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Elba Ramalho headlines the early“Fim de Tarde” at Teatro João Caetano (18:30), Festival de Teatro do Rio brings“Brás Cubas” to Teatro Riachuelo (20:00),“Terças no Ipanema” hosts Desengaiola with guest Joyce Moreno (20:00), and Audio Rebel runs a“Noite de Improviso” in Botafogo (20:00); also notable are Alana Valentte at Carioca da Gema (house 19:30, show 21:00) and Mestre Siqueira's 88-year celebration at Teatro Rival Petrobras (19:30).



Why picked: Iconic voice, short-and-sweet early set-perfect opener before downtown shows.

Start: 18:30

Address: Teatro João Caetano, Praça Tiradentes, s/n, Centro

Website/Tickets: FUNARJ Eleventickets Price note: Inteira R$5 (~$1)



Why picked: Machado de Assis on a big stage-festival highlight in a landmark theater.

Start: 20:00

Address: Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38/40, Centro

Website: Ingresso event Festival page: Full festival lineup



Why picked: Four top Rio songwriters with a special guest-intimate Zona Sul set.

Start: 20:00

Address: Teatro Ipanema Rubens Corrêa, Rua Prudente de Morais, 824, Ipanema Tickets: RioCultura tickets



Why picked: Discovery night in Botafogo 's cult room-musicians' hang with spontaneous sets.

Start: 20:00

Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo Website/Tickets: Audio Rebel agenda - R$29 (~$5) antecipado



Alana Valentte - Carioca da Gema - House 19:30; show 21:00. Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Venue page . Sympla (from R$25 (~$5)). Mestre Siqueira - 88 anos (19:30) - Teatro Rival Petrobras - Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33, Cinelândia. Rival page . Sympla (from R$42 (~$8)).

Top Picks Tonight Projeto Fim de Tarde - Elba Ramalho (18:30)1o Festival de Teatro do Rio -“Brás Cubas” (20:00)Terças no Ipanema - Desengaiola + guest Joyce Moreno (20:00)Noite de Improviso na Rebel - Audio Rebel (20:00)Also notableSuggested route

Centro corridor: Start 18:30 at João Caetano (Elba), walk 8–10 minutes to Riachuelo for“Brás Cubas” (20:00), then hop to Lapa for a late drink-or cross to Cinelândia by 19:30 if you're choosing Mestre Siqueira instead of the play.

Zona Sul mix: Do Ipanema at 20:00 (Desengaiola + Joyce), then 10–12 minutes by car to Botafogo for Audio Rebel (20:00 entry; sets roll through the evening).



Metro helps for Centro/Ipanema/Botafogo until around midnight; after, prefer registered taxis/ride-hailing door-to-door.

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. Keep valuables secure in busy areas around Cinelândia and Lapa late.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.