Bigg Boss 19: Faizan Ansari Files Complaint Against Tanya Mittal For Misleading Public, Seeks FIR

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a complaint against Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal, accusing her of fraud, misrepresentation, and misleading the public with false personal narratives.

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari from Mumbai has lodged a formal complaint against Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal at the Gwalior SSP office. In his complaint, Ansari accused Mittal of cheating people for money and spreading misleading information about her personal and family life during her stint on the reality show. He claimed that Tanya allegedly used fabricated stories to gain sympathy and attention from the audience.

According to Ansari, Tanya Mittal created false narratives to project herself as a victim and gain popularity. He further alleged that Mittal's statements about her background were inconsistent and deceptive. In addition, Ansari mentioned another influencer, Balraj, claiming he was Mittal's boyfriend and was wrongfully implicated in false cases filed by her. The complaint states that Balraj had to face legal consequences and imprisonment due to these alleged false accusations.

In his written statement, Faizan Ansari urged the authorities to register an FIR against Tanya Mittal and initiate swift legal action, including her arrest. He stated that such behavior not only damages the reputation of individuals but also misleads fans and viewers who follow public figures on social media platforms.

Faizan Ansari has previously been in the news for filing complaints against several celebrities. His list includes names like Poonam Pandey, Rakhi Sawant, Urfi Javed, Elvish Yadav, and Asif Miraj. Notably, he had also filed a complaint in Kanpur against actress Poonam Pandey, accusing her of falsely claiming to be suffering from cancer to attract public sympathy and attention.