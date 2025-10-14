Watch: Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Bursts Into Flames, Casualties Feared Rajasthan CM Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) A private bus heading to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire near Thaiyat village of Rajasthan on Tuesday afternoon, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

The bus with 57 passengers departed from Jaisalmer around 3 PM. On the highway, smoke started coming from the back of the bus. The driver pulled over and stopped along the road, but shortly after, flames took over the vehicle, the police said.

As per the Additional SP of Jaisalmer, Kailash Dhan, casualties have been reported following the incident, while the injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operations are underway.

“The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation continues,” news agency ANI quoted officials. Reportedly, 10 passengers were injured, according to PTI.

Reacting to the mishap, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in a post on X said,“The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the citizens affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected.”

He added,“May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support.”

Once the news of the incident spread, nearby villagers and passersby quickly gathered at the location and started rescue operations. They informed the fire department and police. The passengers with burns were taken to Jawahir Hospital in Jaisalmer. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Jaisalmer district administration said that it quickly initiated relief and rescue efforts upon receiving the information about the incident.

District Collector Pratap Singh instructed officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured, the news portal noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)