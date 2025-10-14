OECS Council Of Ministers Chart Unified Path To Advance Collective Prosperity

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) convened the 8th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs (COM:FA) on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting, held against the backdrop of global geopolitical volatility, economic uncertainty, and climate crises, brought together OECS foreign ministers to chart a unified course on matters critical to the resilience and survival of small island developing states.

The director general of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules, underscored the urgency of the Council's work, emphasising that the challenges facing the region demand swift, coordinated, and sustained action. He highlighted that the Council's deliberations are not just procedural, but vital to shaping policies and programmes that directly impact the resilience, sustainability, and prosperity of OECS member states.

He said:“In the face of turbulence, our mandate is clear: to safeguard resilience, defend sovereignty, and chart a sustainable future for our people. The complexity of today's environment reinforces one central truth: our strength lies in solidarity and strategy. We cannot influence global outcomes alone, but together we can ensure our voices are heard and our interests are defended.”

Looking ahead to his tenure as incoming chair of the COM:FA, Frederick Stephenson, minister of foreign affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasised:

“Our states, though modest in size, are indispensable voices in the global community, and we must continue to advocate for the relevance of small states. The seas are rising, but so too is our steadfastness. The challenges gather, but so too does our unity. And in this eighth meeting of COM:FA, may we craft not only a record of proceedings, but a roadmap worthy of our peoples' hopes and history's demands.”

The session commenced with the handover of the chairmanship from Alva Baptiste, minister for external affairs, international trade, civil aviation and diaspora affairs of Saint Lucia, to Frederick Stephenson, minister for foreign affairs, foreign trade, and consumer affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ministers deliberated on a wide range of issues and agreed on decisive steps to safeguard and advance the OECS interests, including:



Reaffirmation of the region's commitment to safeguarding and transforming Citizenship by Investment programmes and strengthening the financial sustainability of the OECS.

Agreement to enhance coordination and advocacy ahead of COP30 in Brazil, with a focus on climate finance, adaptation, and loss and damage.

Progress on the Free Movement of Persons regime, with calls for harmonisation, retraining of border officials, and actuarial studies to manage social impacts.

Haiti's crisis, emphasising humanitarian assistance, diplomacy, and Haitian-led solutions.

Updates on US trade measures and their impact on OECS economies, with commitments to intensify diplomatic engagement and avert fisheries bans.

Endorsement of the continued expansion of the Canadian Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme, with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed as host of the Eastern Caribbean Liaison Service (ECLS) office in Canada.

Support for the OECS Joint Embassies in Rabat as a cost-effective platform for advancing relations with Morocco and Africa. Updates from Antigua and Barbuda on the launch of the SIDS Centre of Excellence, the establishment of an Island Investment Forum, the introduction of a Debt Support Initiative, and their announcement to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2026.

The meeting brought together ministers of foreign affairs from OECS member states, who convened to deliberate on shared priorities and advance a unified regional agenda, including E.P. Chet Greene – minister of foreign affairs, trade and Barbuda Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, Joseph Andall – minister of foreign affairs, trade and export development, Grenada and Dr Denzil Douglas – minister of foreign affairs, economic development, international trade, investments and industry and commerce, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Council closed the meeting with a renewed sense of purpose, emphasising that the decisions taken were not just administrative outcomes but concrete steps to protect livelihoods, strengthen regional unity, and amplify the Caribbean voice on the global stage.

Ministers agreed that the coming months will be critical for advancing key priorities, including climate advocacy ahead of COP30, safeguarding the region's economic interests, and strengthening the OECS' joint diplomatic presence worldwide. To this end, a special virtual meeting will be convened before November 2025 to accelerate work on joint mission restructuring and to consolidate progress on the Council's commitments.

The post OECS Council of Ministers chart unified path to advance collective prosperity appeared first on Caribbean News Global .