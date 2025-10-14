Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-14 03:12:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:28 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Announces the company will be presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on October 22nd, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading up one cent at $0.19.

Full Press Release:

