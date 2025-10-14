Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Parkland Corporation

Parkland Corporation


2025-10-14 03:12:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:33 AM EST - Parkland Corporation : And Sunoco LP announced that the Government of Canada has approved the previously announced proposed acquisition of Parkland by Sunoco, in accordance with the terms of the Investment Canada Act. Parkland Corporation shares T are trading up $0.57 at $39.31.

MENAFN14102025000212011056ID1110196056

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search