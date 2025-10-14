VIDEO - CEO Clips Erdene: Unlocking Gold Potential In Mongolia's New Mining District

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) -With one of the highest open-pit gold grades in the world, Erdene has transitioned from explorer to producer with its first gold pour in Mongolia. Backed by a 500,000-ounce high-grade resource and decades of exploration in the region, the company is unlocking a broader mining district with long-term development potential. As cash flow begins, Erdene is poised to scale its vision across Mongolia's emerging gold frontier.

Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQB: ERDCF)

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO ClipsTM, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CEO Clips