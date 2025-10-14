VIDEO - CEO Clips Erdene: Unlocking Gold Potential In Mongolia's New Mining District

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQB: ERDCF) - With one of the highest open-pit gold grades in the world, Erdene has transitioned from explorer to producer with its first gold pour in Mongolia. Backed by a 500,000-ounce high-grade resource and decades of exploration in the region, the company is unlocking a broader mining district with long-term development potential. As cash flow begins, Erdene is poised to scale its vision across Mongolia's emerging gold frontier.

Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQB: ERDCF)

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.
Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CEO Clips

