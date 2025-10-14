AI-Generated Video Marketing On The Rise, Insights From Digital Silk Digital Marketing Agency

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has shared insights on howis shaping video marketing in 2025. Brands are using AI to help script, edit and localize video assets at scale while maintaining consistency across channels.







AI-Generated Video Marketing on the Rise, Insights from Digital Silk

Generative tools are being applied across pre-production and post-production, including scripting, captioning and creating short social clips. Recent marketing data shows short-form video remains a top performer for engagement and ROI, with marketers continuing to prioritize it in their plans. HubSpot Blog

How brands are using AI in video

Digital Silk's insights highlight several practical uses that marketing teams are adopting in 2025:



Script and outline support , using AI to draft talking points and story beats, then refining with human review. HubSpot Blog

Post-production acceleration , generating captions, language dubs and social cut-downs to extend reach. Wistia Content versioning at scale , adapting creative for different audiences and placements while preserving core brand elements. Wistia

Market context

U.S. digital ad revenue reached $259 billion in 2024 , up 15 percent year over year, with growth fueled in part by digital video, indicating continued investment in video formats. IAB+1 McKinsey analysis notes that generative AI is raising the ceiling on marketing productivity and personalization, with marketing and sales among the functions showing high potential for impact. McKinsey & Company+1

Leadership perspective

"Generative AI is helping teams move faster on everyday video tasks while keeping creative judgment with people," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our insights reflect how brands can use AI to scale assets, test variations and support accessibility without compromising quality."

