AI-Generated Video Marketing On The Rise, Insights From Digital Silk Digital Marketing Agency
AI-Generated Video Marketing on the Rise, Insights from Digital Silk
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Generative tools are being applied across pre-production and post-production, including scripting, captioning and creating short social clips. Recent marketing data shows short-form video remains a top performer for engagement and ROI, with marketers continuing to prioritize it in their plans. HubSpot Blog
How brands are using AI in video
Digital Silk's insights highlight several practical uses that marketing teams are adopting in 2025:
- Script and outline support , using AI to draft talking points and story beats, then refining with human review. HubSpot Blog Post-production acceleration , generating captions, language dubs and social cut-downs to extend reach. Wistia Content versioning at scale , adapting creative for different audiences and placements while preserving core brand elements. Wistia
Market context
U.S. digital ad revenue reached $259 billion in 2024 , up 15 percent year over year, with growth fueled in part by digital video, indicating continued investment in video formats. IAB+1 McKinsey analysis notes that generative AI is raising the ceiling on marketing productivity and personalization, with marketing and sales among the functions showing high potential for impact. McKinsey & Company+1
Leadership perspective
"Generative AI is helping teams move faster on everyday video tasks while keeping creative judgment with people," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our insights reflect how brands can use AI to scale assets, test variations and support accessibility without compromising quality."
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is an award-winning Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, we create digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment