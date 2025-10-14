John Flint

Professor of Town and Regional Planning, University of Sheffield

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I was awarded an MA in Politics from the University of Glasgow in 1994. Whilst continuing my studies at Glasgow, I lectured part-time in HM Prison, Saughton, Edinburgh before gaining an MPhil in Urban Policy in 1998.

I became a part-time Research Associate on the ESRC-funded Edinburgh Study of Youth Transitions and Crime, within the Centre for Law and Society, University of Edinburgh and also joined the Department of Urban Studies, University of Glasgow as a part-time Research Assistant. I continued in both roles until 2000 when I was appointed as a full-time Research Fellow in the Department of Urban Studies and then Lecturer in Housing Studies in 2004.

I moved to Sheffield Hallam University in 2005, where I took up a post as Senior Research Fellow in the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research.

I became a Principal Research Fellow at Sheffield Hallam in 2006 and was appointed as Professor of Housing and Urban Governance in 2007.

In October 2011 I was appointed to the post of Professor of Town and Regional Planning in the Department.

My research interests include housing policy, housing management, citizenship, crime and anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood renewal and social cohesion and religion.

–present Professor of Town and Regional Planning, University of Sheffield

Experience