John Flint
-
Professor of Town and Regional Planning,
University of Sheffield
I was awarded an MA in Politics from the University of Glasgow in 1994. Whilst continuing my studies at Glasgow, I lectured part-time in HM Prison, Saughton, Edinburgh before gaining an MPhil in Urban Policy in 1998.
I became a part-time Research Associate on the ESRC-funded Edinburgh Study of Youth Transitions and Crime, within the Centre for Law and Society, University of Edinburgh and also joined the Department of Urban Studies, University of Glasgow as a part-time Research Assistant. I continued in both roles until 2000 when I was appointed as a full-time Research Fellow in the Department of Urban Studies and then Lecturer in Housing Studies in 2004.
I moved to Sheffield Hallam University in 2005, where I took up a post as Senior Research Fellow in the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research.
I became a Principal Research Fellow at Sheffield Hallam in 2006 and was appointed as Professor of Housing and Urban Governance in 2007.
In October 2011 I was appointed to the post of Professor of Town and Regional Planning in the Department.
My research interests include housing policy, housing management, citizenship, crime and anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood renewal and social cohesion and religion.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Town and Regional Planning, University of Sheffield
