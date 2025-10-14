Heydar Aliyev Center Opens Exhibition Dedicated To Turkmen National Heritage
From October 13 to 15, Turkmenistan Culture Days are being held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports. Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the cultural event features a rich program.
The opening of the exhibition titled "Arkhadag: The Pillar of Turkmen National Heritage" took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
The event was attended by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursahat Shirimov, members of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps, cultural and scientific figures from both countries, and other guests.
In their speeches, Deputy Culture Minister Murad Hüseynov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursahat Shirimov, and President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli, discussed the development of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations.
It was emphasized that the Turkmenistan Culture Days would make a significant contribution to the development of cultural ties between the two countries.
Following the speeches, the attendees had the opportunity to explore the exhibition. It was noted that the exhibit presents Turkmen national costumes for both men and women, as well as samples of weaving and decorative-applied arts such as carpets and palaz (traditional rugs).
The exhibition also features photographs depicting historical figures of the brotherly nation, as well as ancient cultural landmarks and images reflecting modern developments.
