Transgenders In KP Decry Forced Evictions, Harassment By Police

Members of the transgender community from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have raised serious concerns over what they describe as illegal evictions and targeted harassment by provincial authorities and police.

Speaking at a packed press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, transgender rights activist Madam Farzana questioned the legal grounds under which individuals from the community were being forcibly expelled from districts including Swabi, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

“Our collective programs are being forcibly shut down, making it impossible for us to meet our basic economic needs,” Farzana said.

Petition Filed in High Court

She revealed that the transgender community has filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court to seek clarification from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the legal basis for the ongoing actions. The court held an initial hearing and scheduled the next session for November 4.

“We are being harassed through multiple tactics, threats of violence, disruption of our events, and baseless evictions,” Farzana added.

Allegations of Extortion and Police Inaction

Farzana further alleged that at least 17 transgender persons in the province have been subjected to extortion, yet police have failed to act against those responsible. Instead, she claimed, law enforcement agencies are targeting the transgender community, perceiving them as“soft targets.”

“Rather than arresting extortionists, the police are chasing us. We are easy targets in their eyes,” she said.

She warned that if the High Court fails to deliver justice, the community is prepared to take the matter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, pledging to continue their fight for their constitutional rights.

Demands for Protection and Accountability

Other speakers at the press conference echoed these concerns, demanding that the provincial government ensure the rights and safety of the transgender community. They called for:



Transparent clarification of the police's conduct

Immediate end to harassment and illegal evictions Strict action against those involved in extortion and issuing threats

“We are citizens of this country and demand equal protection under the law,” one representative stated.