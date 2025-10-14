Azerbaijan Set To Launch New Settlements In Lachin District By 2026
He noted that so far, 3,650 residents have been relocated to Lachin.
"In general, if we take into account those who live, work, and provide services there, their current number is about 4,500-5,000. That is, today, a well-rounded life has been established, infrastructure has been organized, and as work continues, the relocation of residents will also be carried out.
By the end of this year, we'll organize the relocation of 30 families to Lachin. Currently, the completion of work is underway in this regard. That is, work is underway to complete the construction of houses for the families who will move. In particular, work is being done to renew the roads," the official explained.
Mammadov emphasized that big plans for Lachin will be realized next year.
"Next year, we'll begin the construction of four new residential areas in Lachin. At the same time, we have bigger goals for 2027-2030. Since our goals are big, we are trying to move forward with consistent, purposeful, and logical steps," he added.
