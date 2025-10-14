New Jersey Special Needs Trust Attorney Christine Matus Highlights Vital SSI Planning For Families

Navigating the complex world of government benefits can be overwhelming for parents of children with special needs. In a recent article from The Matus Law Group, New Jersey special needs trust attorney Christine Matus ( ) offers a clear and thoughtful explanation of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and how it impacts long-term planning for families across the state.

For families raising children with special needs, ensuring long-term financial security requires more than day-to-day care-it demands a forward-looking legal approach. New Jersey special needs trust attorney Christine Matus underscores the importance of understanding the strict eligibility rules of SSI. As she explains,“Even with the best intentions, it's easy to make a misstep that could put your child's eligibility at risk.” This makes early legal planning essential for protecting SSI access throughout a child's life.

Christine Matus, a New Jersey special needs trust attorney with over 20 years of experience, walks families through the details that make SSI different from other Social Security programs. Unlike Social Security benefits earned through work history, SSI is funded by taxes and designed for those who are blind or disabled-including children whose conditions prevent gainful employment. Eligibility requires that recipients meet strict income and resource limits, making financial planning a necessary step for preserving these benefits into adulthood.

A key point in the article focuses on income and asset thresholds. SSI benefits are limited to individuals with low income and minimal assets-currently capped at $2,000 for a single individual. For children, some of their parents' assets are“deemed” to them, meaning that even parental income can impact eligibility. Matus explains that for single-parent households, the first $2,000 of assets are exempt, while for two-parent households, the exemption rises to $3,000. However, exceeding these amounts may cause a child to lose SSI support.

The article offers examples of what counts toward these resource limits, including cash, bank accounts, and other property. It also outlines what the Social Security Administration excludes-such as a family's home, burial plots, and certain life insurance policies. For many families in New Jersey, these rules can be confusing. Christine Matus brings clarity by illustrating how different types of assets, such as Supplemental Needs Trusts, can legally shield resources and ensure ongoing eligibility.

Beyond financial thresholds, the article explores the rarely understood concept of the“essential person.” In some limited cases, a caregiver who has continuously lived with and supported the SSI recipient since before 1973 may qualify under this outdated provision. Although the essential person designation applies to very few today, Matus uses the topic to stress the broader importance of legal clarity around caregiving arrangements and eligibility status.

Parents of children with disabilities often ask whether they themselves count as essential persons. The article makes it clear that they typically do not. Instead, their focus should remain on how their income and resources are“deemed” toward the child, which can either support or unintentionally jeopardize eligibility.

Christine Matus also explains the consequences of losing SSI. Medical improvement, exceeding income limits, or receiving an inheritance without a proper trust structure can all trigger disqualification.“You can inadvertently disrupt [SSI eligibility] by leaving a special needs adult something of significant value, such as a home,” she notes. That's why estate plans must be created with strict attention to the rules.

Estate planning is one of the most effective ways to protect SSI eligibility. Christine Matus and her team at The Matus Law Group work with families to build plans that meet legal requirements while preserving the child's right to receive public benefits. Whether creating a supplemental needs trust or guiding families through income reporting, Matus ensures every legal step is aligned with the child's long-term support.

This thoughtful and accessible article is a valuable resource for any family who wants to understand how SSI works and what legal steps are necessary to avoid mistakes. With Christine Matus's guidance, New Jersey parents are empowered to make informed decisions that protect their children's benefits.

Families who want to take the next step in protecting their child's future should explore legal options early. Starting with a consultation from a trusted New Jersey special needs trust attorney like Christine Matus helps prevent issues before they arise. Planning now can secure lasting support for a child's entire life.

