Denver Regenerative Medicine Launches Revolutionary Rejuvenatetm Therapy System For Complete Cellular Renewal

DENVER, CO - October 14, 2025 - Denver Regenerative Medicine , a leading provider of advanced regenerative treatments, today announced the official launch of its proprietary REjuvenateTM Therapy System, an innovative treatment protocol that combines stem cell technology with hormone optimization to deliver comprehensive cellular renewal.

The REjuvenateTM Therapy System represents a significant advancement in regenerative medicine, addressing both tissue damage and hormonal imbalances simultaneously. This integrated approach creates optimal conditions for healing and revitalization at the cellular level, offering patients a non-surgical alternative to traditional treatments.

"The REjuvenateTM Therapy System marks a paradigm shift in how we approach cellular regeneration and overall wellness," said Dr. Joel Cherdack, Founder of Denver Regenerative Medicine. "By harmonizing the body's natural regenerative capabilities with its hormonal environment, we create ideal conditions for comprehensive healing. Our patients experience not just pain reduction but significant improvements in energy, vitality, and overall quality of life."

The treatment utilizes Denver Regenerative Medicine 's exclusive dual-source stem cell extraction method, which has demonstrated results up to 30% faster than conventional single-source techniques. This proprietary process isolates and concentrates the most potent regenerative cells from the patient's own body, eliminating rejection risks while maximizing natural healing potential.

REjuvenateTM Therapy addresses a wide range of health concerns, including chronic pain, degenerative joint conditions, hormone imbalances, fatigue, decreased libido, depression, and cognitive issues. The therapy is particularly effective for patients experiencing symptoms related to aging and hormone fluctuations.

"Traditional approaches often treat symptoms in isolation, missing the interconnected nature of cellular health and hormonal balance," continued Dr. Cherdack. "REjuvenateTM Therapy takes a holistic view, recognizing that optimal regeneration requires both the right cellular environment and proper hormonal signaling. This comprehensive strategy delivers superior outcomes compared to treatments that address only one aspect of cellular health."

Denver Regenerative Medicine has established itself as a pioneer in non-surgical alternatives for pain management and tissue repair. With the addition of REjuvenateTM Therapy to its treatment offerings, the clinic strengthens its position as a leader in advanced regenerative medicine.

The REjuvenateTM Therapy System is now available at all Denver Regenerative Medicine locations, including Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Grand Junction. Patients interested in learning more about this innovative treatment can schedule a free consultation with one of the clinic's board-certified physicians.

About Denver Regenerative Medicine

Denver Regenerative Medicine specializes in advanced regenerative treatments that harness the body's natural healing abilities. The clinic emphasizes non-surgical, minimally invasive solutions for pain management and tissue repair through cutting-edge stem cell therapy and hormone optimization. Founded by Dr. Joel Cherdack, Denver Regenerative Medicine combines proprietary techniques with innovative activation methods to deliver faster healing and superior outcomes compared to traditional treatments. The clinic operates four locations across Colorado, providing personalized care plans that help patients avoid surgery and medication while achieving lasting relief through their body's own regenerative power.

For more information, please contact Dr. Joel Cherdack at .

Contact Information:

Denver Regenerative Medicine

455 Sherman Street, Suite 450

Denver, CO 80203

Phone: (720) 583-1648

Website: