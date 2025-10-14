La Jolla Cosmetic Dentistry Practice Unveils State-Of-The-Art Digital Imaging Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)



LA JOLLA, CA - October 14, 2025 - Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry , the boutique dental practice known for transforming routine dental visits into genuinely positive experiences, announced today the introduction of advanced 3D dental imaging technology to their practice. This cutting-edge cone beam CT scanning system represents a significant advancement in diagnostic capabilities for the locally-owned practice.

The new technology allows Dr. Chad Dains and his team to visualize teeth, roots, gums, bones, nerves, and airways with unprecedented precision, taking traditional dental imaging to the next dimension. Unlike conventional X-rays, the 3D imaging system creates comprehensive scans that can be viewed from nearly infinite perspectives.

"We believe exceptional dental care combines advanced technology with genuine human connection," said Dr. Chad Dains, owner of Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry. "This 3D imaging system allows us to see details that were previously invisible, resulting in more accurate diagnoses and more personalized treatment plans for our patients. The technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional expertise in a comfortable, caring environment."

The 3D dental imaging system, sometimes referred to as cone beam CT scanning, emits less radiation than traditional CT scans while providing instantaneous digital images. The painless procedure takes less than a minute and requires no special preparation, making it a convenient addition to regular dental visits.

The technology has wide-ranging applications across multiple dental specialties, including cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, and treatments for conditions like sleep apnea and TMJ disorders. For patients considering smile makeovers, dental implants, or other cosmetic procedures, the 3D imaging provides crucial information about tooth alignment and structure.

Dr. Dains, who specializes in restorative, general, and cosmetic dentistry, emphasizes that the new technology enhances the practice's ability to deliver personalized care. "Every treatment plan is as unique as the smile it's designed for," noted Dr. Dains. "This technology allows us to visualize the complete oral structure in remarkable detail, helping us create truly customized solutions for our patients."

The 3D imaging system represents the latest investment in advanced dental technology at Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry , which has built its reputation on combining technical precision with genuine compassion. The practice is known for its anti-corporate approach, focusing instead on building long-term relationships with patients and creating a dental experience that many patients actually look forward to.

Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry offers a comprehensive range of services, including cosmetic procedures like veneers, teeth whitening, and ClearCorrect aligners, along with general dentistry, preventative care, pediatric dentistry, and emergency dental services. The practice serves the La Jolla community from its welcoming office in the heart of La Jolla Village.

About Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry

Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry is a boutique dental practice where personalized care meets exceptional expertise, turning routine dental visits into genuinely positive experiences. Led by Dr. Chad Dains, a highly respected dental professional with over 18 years of experience, the practice offers comprehensive dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry, preventative care, pediatric dentistry, and emergency services. The locally-owned practice is deeply connected to the La Jolla community and invested in building lasting relationships with patients based on trust, comfort, and exceptional care.

For more information, please contact Dr. Chad Dains at

Contact:

Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry

7509 Draper Avenue, Suite B

La Jolla, CA 92037

(858) 454-8484