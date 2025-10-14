UAE Pavilion Closes Expo 2025 Osaka With A Celebration Of People, Partnerships And Shared Futures

Pavilion celebrates over 5 million combined visitors, and wins BIE Bronze Award for Architecture and Landscape

Osaka, Japan, October 14, 2025: The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka marked the conclusion of its six-month journey yesterday with an intimate Closing Celebration that honoured its people and partners, and reflected on a story that welcomed a record total of more than five million combined visitors since its opening on April 13, 2025, making it one of the most visited international pavilions. This includes 4,930,645 physical visitors, 113,443 website experience visitors, and over 17,000 Expo virtual visitors - a collective milestone that stands as a testament to the Pavilion's resonance with audiences from Japan and around the world.

The closing celebration brought together Pavilion staff, Emirati and Japanese Youth Ambassadors, and the Pavilion's four Official Partners: ADNOC, PureHealth, Space42 and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. The programme featured remarks from Youth Ambassadors and Pavilion leadership, a collective 'Pavilion Journey' reflection, and a moving letter-reading moment where pavilion's management shared gratitude with the team.

Reflecting on the Pavilion's journey, His Excellency Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka:“Our Pavilion was not just an exhibition space but a living encounter between cultures and ideas. The warmth of our Youth Ambassadors carried it, the commitment of our staff, and the support of our partners. To every visitor who joined us, thank you for being part of this journey. The spirit of connection and dialogue we have experienced here will guide us well beyond Osaka, as we continue working towards a future where all life can thrive.”

Throughout the Expo, the Pavilion brought the theme Earth to Ether to life, with architecture and experiences inspired by the date palm tree. Visitors explored stories of space exploration, healthcare innovation, sustainable technologies and living culture, each showing how the UAE's heritage continues to inspire progress.

The UAE Pavilion was also recognised by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) with the Bronze Award for Architecture and Landscape in the Self-Built Pavilions - Type A category, placing it among the top three large pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka. The recognition underscores the Pavilion's distinctive design and craftsmanship, and celebrates the creativity, collaboration, and innovation that defined the UAE's participation.

Located in the Empowering Lives Zone, near the Japan Pavilion, the UAE Pavilion formed part of Expo 2025 Osaka's wider theme Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”The Expo gathered more than 150 participants, including nations, organisations and companies, to explore how humanity can build a sustainable and human-centred future. Within this global conversation, the UAE Pavilion served as a bridge between cultures, demonstrating how tradition and innovation can intersect to inspire collective progress and shared solutions for a flourishing future.

Over the past 6 months, the Pavilion hosted a diverse calendar of forums, cultural showcases and youth-led initiatives. It also welcomed dignitaries and delegations from the UAE and across the world, reinforcing its role as a meeting point for dialogue and exchange. A defining highlight was UAE Day at Expo 2025 Osaka on September 19, attended by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The celebrations brought together thousands of visitors in a day of pride, culture and high-level engagements.

As the Pavilion closed its doors, its legacy continues, from the UAE's first participation in Expo '70 Osaka, through hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, to its return to Osaka in 2025, the UAE has viewed Expos as platforms for collaboration and shared progress. The Pavilion's conclusion today is a continuation of that story, from Earth to Ether.

Posted on : Tuesday, October 14, 2025 12:18:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)