Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Participates In GITEX Global 2025

Dubai, UAE, 14 October 2025: Under the umbrella of Dubai Digital Authority, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is participating in GITEX Global 2025, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, from 13 to 17 October. During the event, the Library will review its latest services, innovative technologies, and pioneering initiatives, reflecting its vision and strategy to enhance visitor experience, in line with national strategies.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said:“Our participation is a significant opportunity to strengthen the Library's connection with a large audience, and to explore the latest digital innovations that enhance the cultural and knowledge experience for visitors.”

AlMazrooei added:“GITEX is an ideal platform for sharing expertise and ideas with local and global institutions in the education and cultural sectors. It is a chance for us to review advanced systems and technologies that contribute to the development of libraries and knowledge services, in line with digital transformations.”

During its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the Library will highlight A World in Your Language initiative, which aims to break cultural barriers by translating and producing books in multiple languages using the latest AI technologies. The initiative includes an integrated system that automates translation and audio conversion of books. This strengthens the Library's role as a leader in employing artificial intelligence to promote culture and knowledge globally.

The Library will also showcase its smart robots and the AutoStore, which is an example of AI integration in cultural and knowledge services. The AutoStore accelerates the book request process via the mobile app, delivering the requested titles within minutes-enhancing efficiency and minimising human error.

Visitors to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library booth, located at the Digital Dubai pavilion, will be introduced to the Library's services and state-of-the-art facilities, including its nine sub-libraries, the study and meeting rooms, the Treasures of the Library Exhibition, the Restoration Centre, the Digitisation Lab, and more.

Attendees of the exhibition will also be introduced to the Library's membership system, which is designed to meet the needs of all segments of society. The Library offers six membership types: Standard Membership, Children's Membership, Individuals and Students' Membership, Digital Membership, Seniors and People of Determination Membership, and Corporate Membership. These memberships offer access to books, magazines, newspapers, and digital resources, along with borrowing privileges, device usage, favorite list management, and other benefits tailored to each type.

During its participation, the Library will showcase an innovative experience reflecting its vision of leveraging the latest AI technologies to promote knowledge and culture. This will be presented through a smart virtual character - AI-powered“Avatar” - designed to introduce visitors to the Library's services via a virtual tour. A smart project currently under development at the Library, Avatar aims to offer an advanced interactive experience for visitors. It welcomes guests, answers their questions about the Library's sections, services, and events in a friendly, multilingual manner, making the visit more seamless and enjoyable. This project supports librarians and front-desk staff, as it provides quick responses to general inquiries, allowing the Library team to focus on their job responsibilities.

By participating in GITEX Global 2025, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness about its services, promoting knowledge, and exploring the latest local and international innovations and best practices.

