H.I.G. Capital Establishes Self-Storage Platform in Italy

14.10.2025 / 12:05 CET/CEST

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Italian self-storage platform, following the completion of its first five acquisitions in Italy. This initiative marks another significant step in H.I.G.'s ongoing expansion within the self-storage industry, building on its existing platforms in the United Kingdom and Germany.



Operating under the brand Boxengo, the platform will initially focus on the metropolitan areas of Milan and Rome, with a seed portfolio of five, strategically located self-storage facilities. Of these, four are in Milan and one is in Rome. The first two assets are scheduled to open in Milan by year-end, with the remaining three becoming operational during the course of 2026. Boxengo will be led by CEO William Binella, an industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the self-storage sector. Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, in London, said: "The successful completion of the first five acquisitions represents an important milestone for H.I.G. Realty's strategy in self-storage, which we see as an operationally intensive and undersupplied sector. We look forward to growing Boxengo into a leader in the sector." Alessio Lucentini, Managing Director and Head of Asset Management of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added: "With Boxengo, our ambition is to create a next-generation, operationally innovative self-storage platform built on high-quality assets. By leveraging H.I.G. Realty's extensive track record in value-add and operational real estate, we aim to position Boxengo as a benchmark for excellence and growth in this dynamic sector." About H.I.G. Capital H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig . *Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates. Contact:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

... Alessio Lucentini

Managing Director

... H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig Logo -



