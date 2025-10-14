Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 and Q1-Q3 2025

14.10.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 and Q1-Q3 2025.

Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:



For more information, visit the website: Highlights Q3 and the first nine months of 2025

Revenues: +3.5% versus Q3 2024, driven by equipment revenues (ICT)

Service revenues: +0.7% in Q3, strong growth in CEE mitigates decline in Austria

Core OPEX: stable in Q3 as efficiency focus offsets product-related increases

EBITDA: +2.8% in Q3 with highest contributions from Bulgaria and Belarus

Net result: +6.0% higher in Q1-Q3 2025, also supported by better financial result

CAPEX: 12% lower in Q1-Q3 due to CAPEX savings and lower spectrum CAPEX

Free cash flow: +52% in Q1-Q3 2025 mainly due to lower CAPEX and an increase in the operational result

Rating: In July 2025, Fitch confirmed its credit rating for Telekom Austria AG with 'A-' and a stable outlook Outlook: Total revenue growth of 2-3%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of below EUR 800 mn (previously: around EUR 800 mn)

Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q3 and 1-9M of 2025

14.10.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

