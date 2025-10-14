Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Telekom Austria: A1 Group Announces Results For Q3 And Q1-Q3 2025


2025-10-14 02:50:01
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 and Q1-Q3 2025
14.10.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 and Q1-Q3 2025.
Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:

For more information, visit the website: Highlights Q3 and the first nine months of 2025
  • Revenues: +3.5% versus Q3 2024, driven by equipment revenues (ICT)
  • Service revenues: +0.7% in Q3, strong growth in CEE mitigates decline in Austria
  • Core OPEX: stable in Q3 as efficiency focus offsets product-related increases
  • EBITDA: +2.8% in Q3 with highest contributions from Bulgaria and Belarus
  • Net result: +6.0% higher in Q1-Q3 2025, also supported by better financial result
  • CAPEX: 12% lower in Q1-Q3 due to CAPEX savings and lower spectrum CAPEX
  • Free cash flow: +52% in Q1-Q3 2025 mainly due to lower CAPEX and an increase in the operational result
  • Rating: In July 2025, Fitch confirmed its credit rating for Telekom Austria AG with 'A-' and a stable outlook
  • Outlook: Total revenue growth of 2-3%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of below EUR 800 mn (previously: around EUR 800 mn)

Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q3 and 1-9M of 2025

14.10.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: ...p
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2212910

End of News EQS News Service

2212910 14.10.2025 CET/CEST

MENAFN14102025004691010666ID1110195680

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search