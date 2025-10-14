Rajasthan Attracts Investment Interest Of Rs 7 Lakh Cr, Launches Rs 4 Lakh Cr New Projects: Amit Shah

MENAFN - KNN India)Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced that Rajasthan is witnessing strong investment and development momentum, with Rs 7 lakh crore worth of MoUs already implemented from the Rs 35 lakh crore signed during the Rising Rajasthan event.

He added that ground-breaking ceremonies for additional investment projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore were held today, creating new opportunities for growth and employment in the state.

Development projects worth Rs 9,315 crore were also launched on the occasion.

Highlighting the state government's welfare initiatives, Shah noted that the Rajasthan government has transferred Rs 240 crore directly to 40 lakh students under the uniform scheme, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

He added that over 5 lakh milk producers have received subsidies amounting to Rs 364 crore to enhance dairy production.

He also announced the launch of registration for the 150 free electricity units scheme and the inauguration of 56 Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) vehicles along with several police vehicles.

Shah further said that the Central Government has decided to procure 100 per cent of tur, masoor, and urad pulses produced by farmers registered with NAFED and NCCF at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He encouraged Rajasthan's farmers to take advantage of this opportunity, noting that while urad is already widely cultivated in the state, there is strong potential for expanding tur production.

He emphasised that this initiative will help India achieve self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds by encouraging farmers to boost productivity.

