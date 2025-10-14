Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Investing Snacks Launches Coverage Of Occidental Petroleum & Berkshire Hathaway


2025-10-14 02:15:56
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- We've begun coverage of Occidental Petroleum (OXY ) and Berkshire Hathaway. Read the latest articles here:

The oil, gas, and consumable fuels industry is a cornerstone of the global economy, providing energy and raw materials for industries, transportation, and households. This sector encompasses the exploration, production, refining, transportation, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal, and other consumable fuels. It also supports petrochemical production and alternative energy development.

MENAFN14102025003118003196ID1110195452

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search