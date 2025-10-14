Bacardi Recognized By Forbes For Championing Women
“From production and innovation to marketing and leadership, women play a critical role in shaping the future of Bacardi and the spirits industry,” says Leila Stansfield, Global Belonging Lead and Head of Global Travel Retail for Bacardi.“We've worked hard to break barriers and build a workplace where everyone has a path to thrive and feel empowered every day.”
Bacardi maintains gender equity in recruitment, turnover, pay, engagement and sense of belonging with 44% of leadership positions held by women. The company ensures top talent has access to core development programs which help propel them to the next level of their Bacardi careers. It is also a member of associations that develop programming and resources for women in the industry, giving back to communities in locally relevant ways to drive employability and professional empowerment for all. Programs and partnerships include: Dress for Success in the United States; Women Leading Rum & Spirits; and the Bacardi professional bartender training program for unemployed young people, Shake Your Future.
Produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, the Forbes ranking is based largely on survey responses from approximately 120,000 women working for multinational corporations in more than 36 countries. The research rated companies across a series of gender-related topics including pay equity, management's responses to discrimination concerns, whether men and women have the same opportunities for advancement within the company, and parental leave. It also considers public opinion through a women-only survey and looks at the makeup of leadership.
Bacardi was recently named by Forbes among the 2025 World's Best Employers , where it took the top spot among pure spirits companies, and ranked #18 in the 2023 World's Best WorkplacesTM presented by Great Place To Work®.
Read more about the methodology here and access the full list from Forbes .
Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram .
