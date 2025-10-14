Bacardi Recognized By Forbes For Championing Women

MENAFN - 3BL) HAMILTON, Bermuda, October 14, 2025 /3BL/ - Bacardi Limited is celebrating a significant leap on Forbes' list of World's Top Companies for Women 2025, moving up to #60 following last year's ranking of #132. Making the prestigious list for the fourth year in a row, Bacardi consolidates its continued success and progress in empowering women in the workplace (#329 in 2023 and #364 in 2022). The list also features Bacardi as the only pure spirits player this year – marking yet another year of recognition for its ongoing dedication to equal opportunities for recruitment, training, development, and career advancement.

“From production and innovation to marketing and leadership, women play a critical role in shaping the future of Bacardi and the spirits industry,” says Leila Stansfield, Global Belonging Lead and Head of Global Travel Retail for Bacardi.“We've worked hard to break barriers and build a workplace where everyone has a path to thrive and feel empowered every day.”

Bacardi maintains gender equity in recruitment, turnover, pay, engagement and sense of belonging with 44% of leadership positions held by women. The company ensures top talent has access to core development programs which help propel them to the next level of their Bacardi careers. It is also a member of associations that develop programming and resources for women in the industry, giving back to communities in locally relevant ways to drive employability and professional empowerment for all. Programs and partnerships include: Dress for Success in the United States; Women Leading Rum & Spirits; and the Bacardi professional bartender training program for unemployed young people, Shake Your Future.

Produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, the Forbes ranking is based largely on survey responses from approximately 120,000 women working for multinational corporations in more than 36 countries. The research rated companies across a series of gender-related topics including pay equity, management's responses to discrimination concerns, whether men and women have the same opportunities for advancement within the company, and parental leave. It also considers public opinion through a women-only survey and looks at the makeup of leadership.

Bacardi was recently named by Forbes among the 2025 World's Best Employers , where it took the top spot among pure spirits companies, and ranked #18 in the 2023 World's Best WorkplacesTM presented by Great Place To Work®.

Read more about the methodology here and access the full list from Forbes .

