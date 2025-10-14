Fieldpoint Private Announces New Office In Greenwich, Connecticut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Convenient ground-level office near Greenwich Avenue at 130 Mason Street to open October 15

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private announced today that it will open a new office at 130 Mason Street, Suite 102, in Greenwich's historic downtown shopping district, on October 15, 2025. The new location will offer clients convenient ground-level access, with both public and private parking just steps from Greenwich Avenue.

The location will feature in-person teller services, by appointment. With the office opening, these services will transition away from the current location at 3 Greenwich Office Park, Suite 250.

“We are thrilled to welcome clients to our new Mason Street office,” said Fieldpoint Private Group Director DeWitt Hutchins.“This central Greenwich location reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional client service in an environment that is accessible, convenient and highly personal.”

“Greenwich has been our home since our firm's launch – and we take great pride in serving many clients who also live and work in the Greenwich community as we do,” Fieldpoint Private Group Director Evelyn Jankousky said.“Our firm has grown far beyond our Greenwich origins, but we are proud that our commitment to exceptional service and our expansive scope of private commercial and personal capabilities are all rooted right here.”

Clients with questions regarding the transition are invited to call 203.413.9300.

About Fieldpoint Private

Fieldpoint Private is a boutique private banking firm headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with offices in New York City and Atlanta. Fieldpoint was established at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis by 31 individuals, including former Chairmen and CEOs of some of the most well-known and successful financial and consumer firms in America. Their intent was not to craft a firm that would emulate the large, established institutions but would serve as an alternative. Dedicated to meeting the comprehensive financial needs of highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of private personal and commercial banking services delivered directly and in partnership with clients' most trusted independent advisors.

