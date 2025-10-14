Faith Feeds Pantry Expands Fresh Food Access With Endeavor Health, Serving 45,000+ Across Chicago's Northwest Suburbs
Less than two years after officially becoming a standalone nonprofit, Faith Feeds continues to reach key milestones in Chicago's Northwest Suburbs, including:
- Selection as a partner in Endeavor Health's 2025 Community Investment Fund, resulting in a $315,100 grant to renovate its current space to better meet long-term community needs.
- Providing food assistance to more than 45,000 food-insecure neighbors through its main and mobile pantries – powered by 14,000 volunteer hours.
- Distributing more than 464,000 pounds of food through a continued partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
“Thanks to Endeavor Health's grant, our renovated space now boasts a new walk-in cooler and freezer that means we can provide our clients with a wider variety of fresh produce, dairy and protein,” said Adrienne Bolbot, Director of Faith Feeds.“Initial cost savings are around $3,000 a month, and we intend to leverage these savings to further support our clients and ensure our pantry's long-term sustainability.”
“At Endeavor Health, we believe health starts long before someone walks into a hospital – it begins with access to nutritious food and supportive communities. Faith Feeds' work is a perfect example of how local partnerships can transform lives, and we're honored to help strengthen their impact,” said Kristen Murtos, Chief Innovation & Transformation Officer, Endeavor Health.
With the new cooler and freezer in place, Faith Feeds clients are enjoying more choice and fresher options. In recent distributions, every client surveyed reported eating more fruits, vegetables, dairy and protein - exceeding the organization's initial goal and underscoring the impact of the renovation.
For more information about Faith Feeds Food Pantry and opportunities to donate or volunteer, please visit faithfeedsfp. To learn more about Endeavor Health's Community Investment Fund, visit endeavorhealth/cif.
About Faith Feeds Food Pantry
Serving an average of 1,700 families monthly, Faith Feeds Food Pantry is an interfaith response to food insecurity, located in Palatine, Illinois, and concentrates on Nourishing Our Community One Neighbor at a Time. Faith Feeds serves Cook County's NW Suburbs. Faith Feeds is volunteer-driven, supported by more than 1,400 volunteer hours monthly, donated by 150+ individuals. Faith Feeds' founding members include All Saints Lutheran Church; Holy Family Catholic Community; St. Thomas of Villanova Parish; Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital; Greater Chicago Food Depository and Partners for Our Communities. For information about Faith Feeds and how you can get involved, visit faithfeedsfp.
About Endeavor Health
Endeavor HealthSM is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois' third-largest health system and third-largest medical group, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.1 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 28,300 team members, including more than 1,900 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across more than 300 ambulatory locations and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville). For more information, visit .
