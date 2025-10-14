Strymon Introduces New Olivera Vintage Oil Can Echo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Strymon Engineering ( ), the Los Angeles-based manufacturer of premium guitar, plugin and Eurorack products, today announced the arrival of their newest compact effects pedal, named Olivera. Based upon extensive research into what truly makes vintage oil can echo units tick, Olivera represents the most accurate reproduction of these devices ever offered in a compact form factor.

Oil can echoes like the classic Tel Rey® units actually used a motorized rotating can and lubricating oil to generate the murky repeats that they're known for, creating a mountain of organic variables that make recreating their behavior in software a major challenge. The result of all of this research is a brand-new algorithm that has never before appeared in a Strymon product, capable of generating all of the organic chaos and vibe of the original units.

All of the vintage flavor also comes with modern features like independent stereo processing of the left and right inputs, full MIDI and expression control, stereo TRS ins and outs with multiple audio routing modes and USB-C for firmware updates and computer control.

“This was a fun project to dig into and get right”, said Pete Celi, Strymon co-founder and DSP guru.“The sheer number of organic variations and interactions makes recreating the behavior of a device like this pretty daunting, but that makes it even more rewarding when it all comes together.”

Celi continues,“I imagine that many folks would say that these units are simply filtered and dark, but it goes way beyond that. The way that these systems record and play back the signal results in a really unique and magical ambience that doesn't sound like anything else.”

Olivera is available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide for $259 US.

Videos covering the launch can be found at and on Strymon's YouTube channel. For additional information please check out the Strymon website at , and contact Jack Heine at ... for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and built in the USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

