Benedictine University Expands STEM Graduate Offerings For International Students With New Health Informatics Program
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Benedictine University is expanding opportunities for international students pursuing advanced STEM education in the United States. The University has announced the launch of its Master of Science in Health Informatics (MSHI) program and the availability of its low-residency graduate programs at its second campus location in Mesa, Arizona, now available for both the MS in Health Informatics and MS in Data Analytics programs.
The MSHI program-now open for the Spring A intake beginning January 12-is designed to prepare students for careers at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Students will gain expertise in areas such as health data analytics, electronic health records, and healthcare IT systems, equipping them for in-demand roles such as Health Informatics Specialist, Clinical Data Analyst, and Healthcare IT Consultant.
In addition, Benedictine University has expanded its graduate presence by offering the programs at the Mesa, Arizona campus, offering a vibrant, affordable environment for students seeking professional opportunities in a growing tech and healthcare hub. The Mesa campus joins Benedictine's main location in Lisle, Illinois, just outside Chicago-one of the nation's largest job markets for STEM professionals.
Both the MS Health Informatics and MS Data Analytics programs are STEM-designated and provide Curricular Practical Training (CPT) from Day 1 , allowing international students to gain professional experience while completing their studies.
Program Highlights
-STEM-designated programs eligible for extended OPT benefits
-CPT from Day 1 through an integral practicum component
-Hybrid delivery format with one on-campus weekend per semester
-Two campus locations:
--Mesa, Arizona - near Phoenix, with year-round sunshine and expanding career opportunities
--Lisle, Illinois - minutes from downtown Chicago, a major center for business and technology
Applications are open for the Spring A (January 12) intake for both programs.
For more information or to apply, visit
