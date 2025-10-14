Arab Award Forum Wraps Up 5Th Edition, Highlights Prizes' Role In Fostering Excellence And Creativity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The fifth edition of the Arab Award Forum concluded in Dubai after two impactful days of discussions and knowledge exchange. Hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA), an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), the forum gathered representatives from 35 of the Arab world's top awards, along with leading thought leaders, scientists, and knowledge experts from across the region. The forum is part of MBRF's ongoing efforts to foster creativity and intellectual innovation, while enhancing collaboration and cooperation among Arab awards.

This edition featured the fifth General Assembly meeting of the forum, held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL). The meeting reviewed the awards that recently joined the forum, explored the new Arab Awards Platform launched by the Arab Thought Foundation (ATF), and outlined the assembly's upcoming activities. Additionally, the meeting highlighted the forum's official website and the online platforms of participating awards. A key highlight was the review of a study titled 'The State of Arab Awards,' led by Dr. Ashraf Al-Izzazi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture in Egypt.

Following this meeting, attendees explored various sections of MBRL, gaining insights into its extensive collections of books and valuable historical manuscripts that document the development of human knowledge. An orientation workshop was also conducted to familiarize participants with the Integrated ISO Guide for Quality Management Systems in Knowledge, Innovation, and Artificial Intelligence, an important initiative by MBRF.

During the forum, various government institutions were honored for their contributions to supporting Arab awards that advance creativity and excellence. Among the honorees were the Presidency of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, MBRF, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the Greater Amman Municipality, and the Supreme Council of Culture in Egypt. In addition, MBRKA was recognized for hosting the forum this year and organizing this event.

As the forum concluded successfully, members praised MBRF's role in strengthening the Arab knowledge ecosystem, emphasizing the forum's value as a platform for sharing expertise and fostering coordination among various award institutions. They highlighted the importance of nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation, as well as building knowledge-driven communities. Members also stressed the need for ongoing collaboration with the ATF to stay current with new developments, and approved the agenda for future activities, including cultural courses and specialized seminars. Additionally, members agreed to hold the sixth edition of the forum in October 2027.