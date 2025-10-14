E&, Khalifa University And Zayed University Sign Landmark Agreement To Establish UAE 6G Innovation Hub And Testbeds

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Academia–industry alliance launches shared 5G/6G testbeds to turn research into real-world trials

Dubai, UAE – October, 2025 – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, in partnership with Khalifa University (KU) and Zayed University (ZU), today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the UAE 6G Innovation Hub and the country's first National 5G/6G Federated Testbeds. 5G/6G testbeds are secure 'sandbox' environments on the network where universities, startups and vendors can trial new technologies, software and applications before commercial rollout. The agreement was formalised during GITEX, underscoring the UAE's commitment to pioneering next-generation technologies and contributing to global 6G standardisation.

The UAE 6G Innovation Hub will serve as a collaborative platform for universities, industry leaders, startups, and international vendors. It will advance research and innovation, accelerate talent development, and ensure the UAE plays an active role in shaping global 6G standards.

As part of the announcement, Marwan Bin Shaker, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer, e& UAE, said:“As the world's fastest broadband nation, the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead in the 6G era. This MoU with Khalifa University and Zayed University marks a historic step in establishing the UAE 6G Innovation Hub. Together, we are moving from early adoption to global co-creation, driving research, talent, and standards that will define the future of connectivity. Utilising our network as a catalyst for change, together with Khalifa University and Zayed University, we're giving builders federated 5G/6G environments, shared data and common methods, so UAE-based work converts into deployable solutions and contributions that land in global standards.”

Prof. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University (KU), added:“Khalifa University is proud to be a founding partner of the UAE 6G Innovation Hub. Through this collaboration, we will leverage our research excellence to develop cutting-edge testbeds and provide students with practical exposure to next-generation technologies. This partnership aligns with our mission to position the UAE at the forefront of global innovation.”

Prof. Micheal Allen, the Acting Vice President for Zayed University, commented:“Zayed University is proud to be a part of this collaboration, which places education and discovery at the centre of the UAE's 6G journey. By engaging directly in pioneering research, we are creating hands-on opportunities that will prepare the next generation to lead in the future of connectivity, and ultimately strengthen the UAE's role as a global hub for talent and technology.'

Scope of Collaboration:



Research & Innovation: Establishing UAE-wide 5G/6G testbeds, co-authoring research, and contributing to international 6G standards committees and bodies.

Talent Development: Creating a pipeline of UAE talent through student involvement in research projects, internships, hackathons, and applied projects in areas such as holographic communications, IoT, tactile internet, and integrated sensing and communications (ISAC.)

University Advancement: Exploring opportunities to position KU and ZU as founding institutions of a national 6G hub with participation from other universities. Executive Education: Delivering capacity-building and upskilling programmes, jointly developed with KU and ZU, to support industry professionals and the broader ecosystem.

Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate across four key pillars:

This MoU represents a milestone in advancing the UAE's digital future, setting the foundation for national and regional leadership in 6G innovation.

