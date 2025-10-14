Purple Announces Revolutionary Unified Global Wifi Network To Eliminate Captive Portals And Bridge The Digital Divide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) B Corp certified company unveils vision for seamless, secure connectivity everywhere while advancing digital inclusion for millions

The company will host an exclusive webinar on November 12th to unveil its groundbreaking approach that eliminates the universally disliked captive portal experience. This will create seamless, secure connectivity across 80,000+ venues and millions of additional hotspots worldwide.

For years, connecting to public WiFi has meant navigating frustrating captive portals, endless login screens, and error messages. Purple's new approach, powered by the Purple ConneX app and innovative technologies including SecurePass and Purple Accounts, removes this friction entirely, creating a truly seamless connection experience that happens automatically in the background.

"We started Purple thirteen years ago to make public WiFi better, and we've come a long way," said Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple. "But now the technology and macro trends are finally in our favor to make public WiFi not just better, but a genuine pleasure. This is our 'Think Different' moment-we're not just building a product, we're building a movement."

As a certified B Corporation, Purple's commitment extends beyond business success to creating positive social impact. The unified network directly addresses digital exclusion, a growing crisis that affects millions of people who lack reliable internet access.

Research shows that people without internet access face significant disadvantages: they pay more annually for essential services, have limited access to education and healthcare, and are excluded from job opportunities and social connections. By removing barriers to connectivity and creating a truly accessible global network, Purple is helping to bridge this digital divide.

The Purple unified network encompasses 80,000+ Purple networks across venues worldwide, 5 million+ additional secure hotspots through OpenRoaming partnerships, and 3 million+ community-sourced networks contributed by users. This network serves nearly 500 million users globally and is growing rapidly.

The November 12th webinar will provide an exclusive first look at the complete vision for the unified network and demonstrate how reseller partners and venue operators can participate in the revolution. Registration is now open at webinar .

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public Wi-Fi network. Our mission is to make Wi-Fi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. We are a global force with a presence in 89 countries. Our platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the ConneX app



