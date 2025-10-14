Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market Size Worth USD 3,046.65 Mn By 2034
|Report Coverage
|Details
|CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|15.40%
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 950.78 Million
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 1,077.18 Million
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 3,046.65 Million
|Leading Region in 2024
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|Component, End-User, and Regions
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
How Big is the U.S. Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?
Precedence Research predicts, the U.S. infection control surveillance solutions market size is evaluated at USD 379.77 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1,191.68 million by 2034 with a strong CAGR of 15.10% from 2025 to 2034.
How North America Dominated the Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?
North America dominated the global market with a share of 44.2% in 2024, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing technological innovation in healthcare IT infrastructure, the need for early detection, advancements in healthcare IT & data analytics, an increasing senior population, stringent regulations, increased patient safety awareness, use of IoT based devices, and a surge in the number of nosocomial infections in North America.
The U.S. is a major player in the regional market due to its stringent regulatory framework, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high burden of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Federal mandates from agencies like the CDC and CMS require hospitals to implement robust infection surveillance and reporting systems, driving widespread adoption of advanced digital solutions. Additionally, the U.S. benefits from strong investment in healthcare IT, a mature ecosystem of leading health tech companies, and early adoption of innovations like AI and cloud-based surveillance tools. This combination of regulatory pressure, technological capability, and public health urgency positions the U.S. as the clear market leader in the region.
Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Infection Control Surveillance Market?
Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period because of the demand for advanced digital solutions, data analytics, & AI for real-time detection, a global rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), expansion in emerging markets, government and public health initiatives, digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and focus on patient safety in Asia Pacific.
Major Country-Level Investments and Funding for Infection Control Surveillance Solutions:
|
Country
|
Investments & Funding
|
Purpose
|U.S.
|$2.1 B by the CDC via the American Rescue Plan
|To strengthen infection prevention & control in U.S. healthcare facilities, public health laboratories, and state/local health departments in light of COVID-19 and to better prepare for future infectious disease threats.
|Canada
|Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund (IDCCF)
|Helps build surveillance/monitoring capacity for infectious diseases driven by climate change (e.g., zoonotic, food-borne, water-borne) and provides timely info & awareness tools.
|The UK
|£210 million for AMR surveillance via Fleming Fund (Phase 2)
|To upgrade labs, bolster disease surveillance systems, train the workforce, and track antimicrobial resistance across up to 25 countries (esp. in Asia & Africa).
|China
|National Pathogen and Vector Surveillance System
|Ongoing development of a centralized lab system to manage and monitor pathogen and vector data across provinces.
|Germany
|KISS (Krankenhaus-Infektions-Surveillance-System)
|A national, voluntary HAI surveillance system operating in hospitals since 1997, aimed at reducing infection rates through standardized monitoring.
Market Segmentation Insights
Component Insights
What made the Software Segment dominate the Infection Control Surveillance Market?
The software segment dominated the market with a share of 63.2% in 2024. Infection control, assessment, and response tools are used to systematically assess the healthcare facility's IPC practices and guide quality improvement activities. This comprehensive tool is intended to help assess IPC practices in acute care, long-term care, and outpatient settings. Inter-process communication (IPC) is an essential concept in modern operating systems that allows processes to work together, share resources, and coordinate operations to achieve a common goal.
- In July 2025, the launch of trophon3, the latest innovation in ultrasound high-level disinfection, alongside a software upgrade package for existing customers, was announced by the Infection prevention company. The company launched trophon3 and trophon2 Plus in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. (Source: )
The services segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. The main purpose of infection control surveillance solutions services is to collect information about the infectious agents, their host, the healthcare environment, and other risk factors that contribute to the spread of infection. Effective infection prevention and control practices reduce the risk of transmission of infections between healthcare workers, patients, and others in the healthcare environment.
- In October 2024, free online training designed to guide carers and other care home staff through the fundamental aspects of infection prevention and control within the care home environment was launched by Miele Professional. The training covers all the main areas, including infection control in the laundry room, how to prevent the spread of infection, and the most common types of infections encountered in care homes. (Source: )
End-User Insights
What made the Hospitals Segment Lead the Infection Control Surveillance Market?
The hospitals segment led the market with a share of 67.8% in 2024. National surveillance of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or hospital-acquired infection surveillance is necessary to identify areas of concern, monitor trends, and provide benchmark rates allowing comparison between hospitals. The role of infection control is to prevent and reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections through structured programs. The infection control unit in the hospital is a key clinical priority to protect patients, visitors, and staff from the risk of healthcare-associated infections caused by bacteria.
The specialty surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. If the patient does not actively participate in efforts to prevent SSIs, the risk of developing infections may increase, leading to extended hospital stays, a higher risk of death, and increased treatment costs. IPC practice is mainly in surgical care, and is critical in curbing the overuse of antibiotics and limiting the spread of resistant pathogens.
Top Companies in the Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market & Their Offering:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): BD offers a broad range of infection prevention products and surveillance tools designed to help hospitals track and reduce healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
Premier Inc.: Premier Inc. provides advanced analytics and real-time surveillance systems that help healthcare facilities monitor infection trends and implement prevention strategies effectively.
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer delivers clinical surveillance software that leverages evidence-based data to identify and manage infectious risks in healthcare settings.
Gojo Industries: Gojo Industries specializes in hand hygiene solutions, offering intelligent monitoring systems that promote compliance and reduce infection transmission.
RL Solutions: RL Solutions provides comprehensive infection surveillance software that enables healthcare providers to track, report, and mitigate infection risks.
Baxter International Inc.: Baxter supports infection control through innovative IV and surgical solutions, as well as technologies that reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company): Truven offers data-driven insights and predictive analytics to help healthcare organizations proactively address infection control.
Roper Technologies: Roper Technologies owns companies that offer real-time clinical surveillance tools to support infection tracking and regulatory reporting.
CenTrak, Inc.: CenTrak provides real-time location systems (RTLS) that support contact tracing and hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities.
Harris Healthcare: Harris Healthcare offers clinical and infection control modules within its electronic health record (EHR) platforms to support surveillance and reporting.
Ecolab Inc.: Ecolab delivers comprehensive hygiene and infection prevention solutions, including digital tools for environmental monitoring and compliance tracking.
OASIS Medical: OASIS Medical offers sterilization and infection control products that support ophthalmic surgical environments in maintaining high hygiene standards.
IBM Corporation: IBM's Watson Health uses AI and big data analytics to support infection surveillance and outbreak prediction in healthcare settings.
Sunquest: Sunquest provides infection control software integrated with laboratory data to enable early detection and response to infectious disease threats.
GOJO Industries, Inc.: GOJO Industries offers electronic hand hygiene monitoring systems that provide actionable data to improve compliance and patient safety.
Cerner Corporation: Cerner's infection control solutions are embedded in its EHR system, enabling automated surveillance and real-time alerts for potential infection outbreaks.
Recent Developments
- In June 2025, the launch of a transformative technology driving high-performance data center cooling was announced by Ecolab Inc., a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. Ecolab's new solution, 3D TRASAR Technology for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, helps protect data center servers by monitoring coolant health indicators in real-time, like pH, temperature, and flow rates. (Source: In April 2025, an Open-Source Infectious Diseases Monitoring tool powered by AI and Human experts was launched by Boston University. It helps to monitor and analyze infectious disease threats in the world. The first open-access infectious diseases surveillance system is BEACON, which delivers information by combining the power of AI and human experts. (Source: )
In January 2025, Indonesia's first national survey to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in bloodstream infections (BSIs), which are a core focus of the WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System and a Key Sustainable Development Goal indicator, was launched by the Indonesian Ministry of Health (MoH) and World Health Organization (WHO). This launch unveils a country's significant step toward the world's greatest health and development threats. (Source: )
Segments Covered in the Report
By Component
- Software
- On-premise Web-based
By End user
- Hospitals Clinics Specialty Surgical Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
- North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa
Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
