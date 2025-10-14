Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market Size Worth USD 3,046.65 Mn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Precedence Research, the global infection control surveillance solutions market size will grow from USD 950.78 million in 2025 to nearly USD 3,046.65 million by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 15.40% from 2025 to 2034. North America held the largest market share of 44.2% in 2024, while Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Ottawa, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infection control surveillance solutions market size is expected to be worth over USD 3,046.65 million by 2034, increasing from USD 1,077.18 million in 2026. Rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing innovation in healthcare IT infrastructure, and increased awareness about infection control are driving the growth of the market. The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest market share of 44.2% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By component, the software segment contributed the highest market share of 63.2% in 2025.

By component, the services segment is growing at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By end-user, the hospitals segment generated the highest market share of 67.8% in 2025. By end-user, the specialty surgical centers segment is expanding at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034. Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2025: USD 950.78 Million

Market Size in 2026: USD 1,077.18 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 3,046.65 Million

CAGR (2025-2034): 15.40%

Largest Market in 2024: North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific What are the Infection Control Surveillance Solutions? The infection control surveillance solutions market refers to the production, distribution, and use of infection control surveillance solutions, which is a practical, evidence-based approach to preventing patients and health workers from being harmed by avoidable infections. Infection control surveillance is a key component of infection prevention activities, which includes the systematic collection and analysis of data, and dissemination of results to those who can effect change. I nfection control prevents or stops the spread of infections in healthcare settings . Clinically, an effective infection control program results in lower infection rates and a lower risk for the development of multidrug-resistant pathogens. Surveillance can provide information on the changing burden of infectious diseases, changes in the infecting agent, and environmental factors, and it allows the timely recognition of emerging threats and evaluation of interventions. Major Regulatory Initiatives for Infectious Control Surveillance Solutions: WHO Guidelines on Core Components of IPC Programs - The World Health Organization has issued guidelines that include healthcare-associated infection (HAI) surveillance as a core component. These guidelines promote structured infection control programs, standardized metrics, and consistent reporting practices across healthcare systems. Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) - Countries are required to develop National Action Plans that prioritize surveillance of antimicrobial resistance and healthcare-associated infections. This initiative drives the need for integrated surveillance systems that can track multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) and support AMR strategies.

CDC / NHSN & CMS Reporting Requirements (U.S.) - In the United States, healthcare facilities must report infection data to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) as part of compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements. These regulations mandate that surveillance systems adhere to strict data collection, validation, and reporting standards.

UK NHS Standards & Infection Surveillance Mandates - The UK's healthcare system mandates infection control compliance through legislation such as the Health and Social Care Act and standards like DCB0134. NHS organizations are required to report on specific healthcare-associated infections (e.g., MRSA, C. difficile) and follow nationally defined surveillance protocols.

European Health Data Space (EHDS) Regulation - The European Union is developing the EHDS to enable standardized health data sharing across member states, including for public health surveillance. This initiative requires surveillance systems to comply with data protection regulations, ensure interoperability, and support cross-border infection tracking.

What are the Key Trends of the Infectious Control Surveillance Solutions Market?

Growth of Cloud-Based Solutions: Cloud-based platforms are gaining traction due to their scalability, remote accessibility, and ease of integration with existing hospital systems. They also reduce IT overhead and support real-time updates across multiple locations.



Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts: Hospitals are adopting real-time infection tracking tools that provide instant alerts to staff, enabling faster intervention and isolation measures. These systems help reduce response time and improve patient safety outcomes.



Regulatory and Compliance Demand: Increased regulatory requirements from agencies like CDC, WHO, and CMS are driving the need for automated surveillance and reporting tools. Compliance ensures healthcare facilities avoid financial penalties and maintain accreditation.

Adoption of Hygiene Monitoring and Contact Tracing: Automated hand hygiene monitoring systems and digital contact tracing tools are now essential for infection control, especially post-pandemic. These technologies improve accountability and help prevent cross-contamination in healthcare settings. Market Opportunity AI Integration Integration of artificial intelligence can be an opportunity for the infection control surveillance solutions market. AI is transforming surveillance by allowing real-time monitoring, facial recognition, and anomaly detection. It improves security, automates threat identification, and reduces human error, making surveillance more efficient and proactive across many industries. AI has transformed disease monitoring and early outbreak identification by combining inputs from electronic health records (EHR), social media platforms, environmental monitoring systems, and satellite data. AI offers promising opportunities to help tackle infectious disease threats and improve clinical management, outbreak detection, and infection control. AI shows promise in improving HAI surveillance, potentially streamlining tasks, and freeing healthcare staff for patient-focused activities. AI offers many benefits in healthcare, ranging from streamlining administrative tasks to enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving personalized medicine, achieving better treatment outcomes. Market Challenges Improper Data Management Improper data management can limit the market. Surveillance may have limitations, mainly as a result of a lack of representativeness, underreporting, and lack of timeliness, that compromise its usefulness. Fortunately, health departments can implement measures to overcome these hurdles. The main complication of a poorly managed infection control program is the increased risk of infection for patients. Patients may be at risk for fungal, viral, bacterial, or parasitic infection. Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details CAGR from 2025 to 2034 15.40% Market Size in 2025 USD 950.78 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 1,077.18 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 3,046.65 Million Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Component, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



How Big is the U.S. Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?

Precedence Research predicts, the U.S. infection control surveillance solutions market size is evaluated at USD 379.77 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1,191.68 million by 2034 with a strong CAGR of 15.10% from 2025 to 2034.



How North America Dominated the Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market?

North America dominated the global market with a share of 44.2% in 2024, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing technological innovation in healthcare IT infrastructure, the need for early detection, advancements in healthcare IT & data analytics, an increasing senior population, stringent regulations, increased patient safety awareness, use of IoT based devices, and a surge in the number of nosocomial infections in North America.

The U.S. is a major player in the regional market due to its stringent regulatory framework, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high burden of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Federal mandates from agencies like the CDC and CMS require hospitals to implement robust infection surveillance and reporting systems, driving widespread adoption of advanced digital solutions. Additionally, the U.S. benefits from strong investment in healthcare IT, a mature ecosystem of leading health tech companies, and early adoption of innovations like AI and cloud-based surveillance tools. This combination of regulatory pressure, technological capability, and public health urgency positions the U.S. as the clear market leader in the region.



Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Infection Control Surveillance Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period because of the demand for advanced digital solutions, data analytics, & AI for real-time detection, a global rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), expansion in emerging markets, government and public health initiatives, digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and focus on patient safety in Asia Pacific.

Major Country-Level Investments and Funding for Infection Control Surveillance Solutions:



Country



Investments & Funding

Purpose U.S. $2.1 B by the CDC via the American Rescue Plan To strengthen infection prevention & control in U.S. healthcare facilities, public health laboratories, and state/local health departments in light of COVID-19 and to better prepare for future infectious disease threats. Canada Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund (IDCCF) Helps build surveillance/monitoring capacity for infectious diseases driven by climate change (e.g., zoonotic, food-borne, water-borne) and provides timely info & awareness tools. The UK £210 million for AMR surveillance via Fleming Fund (Phase 2) To upgrade labs, bolster disease surveillance systems, train the workforce, and track antimicrobial resistance across up to 25 countries (esp. in Asia & Africa). China National Pathogen and Vector Surveillance System Ongoing development of a centralized lab system to manage and monitor pathogen and vector data across provinces. Germany KISS (Krankenhaus-Infektions-Surveillance-System) A national, voluntary HAI surveillance system operating in hospitals since 1997, aimed at reducing infection rates through standardized monitoring.



Market Segmentation Insights

Component Insights

What made the Software Segment dominate the Infection Control Surveillance Market?

The software segment dominated the market with a share of 63.2% in 2024. Infection control, assessment, and response tools are used to systematically assess the healthcare facility's IPC practices and guide quality improvement activities. This comprehensive tool is intended to help assess IPC practices in acute care, long-term care, and outpatient settings. Inter-process communication (IPC) is an essential concept in modern operating systems that allows processes to work together, share resources, and coordinate operations to achieve a common goal.

In July 2025, the launch of trophon3, the latest innovation in ultrasound high-level disinfection, alongside a software upgrade package for existing customers, was announced by the Infection prevention company. The company launched trophon3 and trophon2 Plus in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. (Source: )



The services segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. The main purpose of infection control surveillance solutions services is to collect information about the infectious agents, their host, the healthcare environment, and other risk factors that contribute to the spread of infection. Effective infection prevention and control practices reduce the risk of transmission of infections between healthcare workers, patients, and others in the healthcare environment.

In October 2024, free online training designed to guide carers and other care home staff through the fundamental aspects of infection prevention and control within the care home environment was launched by Miele Professional. The training covers all the main areas, including infection control in the laundry room, how to prevent the spread of infection, and the most common types of infections encountered in care homes. (Source: )



End-User Insights

What made the Hospitals Segment Lead the Infection Control Surveillance Market?

The hospitals segment led the market with a share of 67.8% in 2024. National surveillance of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or hospital-acquired infection surveillance is necessary to identify areas of concern, monitor trends, and provide benchmark rates allowing comparison between hospitals. The role of infection control is to prevent and reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections through structured programs. The infection control unit in the hospital is a key clinical priority to protect patients, visitors, and staff from the risk of healthcare-associated infections caused by bacteria.

The specialty surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. If the patient does not actively participate in efforts to prevent SSIs, the risk of developing infections may increase, leading to extended hospital stays, a higher risk of death, and increased treatment costs. IPC practice is mainly in surgical care, and is critical in curbing the overuse of antibiotics and limiting the spread of resistant pathogens.

Top Companies in the Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market & Their Offering:



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): BD offers a broad range of infection prevention products and surveillance tools designed to help hospitals track and reduce healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).



Premier Inc.: Premier Inc. provides advanced analytics and real-time surveillance systems that help healthcare facilities monitor infection trends and implement prevention strategies effectively.



Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer delivers clinical surveillance software that leverages evidence-based data to identify and manage infectious risks in healthcare settings.



Gojo Industries: Gojo Industries specializes in hand hygiene solutions, offering intelligent monitoring systems that promote compliance and reduce infection transmission.



RL Solutions: RL Solutions provides comprehensive infection surveillance software that enables healthcare providers to track, report, and mitigate infection risks.



Baxter International Inc.: Baxter supports infection control through innovative IV and surgical solutions, as well as technologies that reduce the risk of cross-contamination.



Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company): Truven offers data-driven insights and predictive analytics to help healthcare organizations proactively address infection control.



Roper Technologies: Roper Technologies owns companies that offer real-time clinical surveillance tools to support infection tracking and regulatory reporting.



CenTrak, Inc.: CenTrak provides real-time location systems (RTLS) that support contact tracing and hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities.



Harris Healthcare: Harris Healthcare offers clinical and infection control modules within its electronic health record (EHR) platforms to support surveillance and reporting.



Ecolab Inc.: Ecolab delivers comprehensive hygiene and infection prevention solutions, including digital tools for environmental monitoring and compliance tracking.



OASIS Medical: OASIS Medical offers sterilization and infection control products that support ophthalmic surgical environments in maintaining high hygiene standards.



IBM Corporation: IBM's Watson Health uses AI and big data analytics to support infection surveillance and outbreak prediction in healthcare settings.



Sunquest: Sunquest provides infection control software integrated with laboratory data to enable early detection and response to infectious disease threats.



GOJO Industries, Inc.: GOJO Industries offers electronic hand hygiene monitoring systems that provide actionable data to improve compliance and patient safety.

Cerner Corporation: Cerner's infection control solutions are embedded in its EHR system, enabling automated surveillance and real-time alerts for potential infection outbreaks.

Recent Developments



In June 2025, the launch of a transformative technology driving high-performance data center cooling was announced by Ecolab Inc., a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. Ecolab's new solution, 3D TRASAR Technology for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, helps protect data center servers by monitoring coolant health indicators in real-time, like pH, temperature, and flow rates. (Source:

In April 2025, an Open-Source Infectious Diseases Monitoring tool powered by AI and Human experts was launched by Boston University. It helps to monitor and analyze infectious disease threats in the world. The first open-access infectious diseases surveillance system is BEACON, which delivers information by combining the power of AI and human experts. (Source: )

In January 2025, Indonesia's first national survey to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in bloodstream infections (BSIs), which are a core focus of the WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System and a Key Sustainable Development Goal indicator, was launched by the Indonesian Ministry of Health (MoH) and World Health Organization (WHO). This launch unveils a country's significant step toward the world's greatest health and development threats. (Source: )



Segments Covered in the Report

By Component



Software



On-premise

Web-based Services

By End user



Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Surgical Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available

