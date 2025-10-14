403
Lightsand And Arrow ECS Portugal Strengthen Partnership With The Launch Of The SAN Extension G3 Hci-1248 Generation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lightsand Technologies and Arrow ECS Portugal today announced the strengthening of their long-standing strategic partnership with the launch of the new Lightsand G3 HCi-1248 platform. The collaboration, which has been active since 2007, has been central to delivering SAN Extension solutions recognized for their reliability, performance, and innovation across the Portuguese and global markets.
The new G3 HCi-1248 generation, developed with engineering excellence and produced in Portugal, represents a major leap forward in SAN Extension. Supporting Fibre Channel and FICON interconnections over long distances without performance impact, and designed for Hyper Converged solutions, the system reflects Lightsand's long-standing belief in“Any to Any” data center connectivity.
Earlier this year, the new generation proved its value in one of the most ambitious data projects ever undertaken in Portugal: the largest long-distance data migration in the country's history, transferring over 1 Petabyte of data between data centers hundreds of kilometers apart with zero operational disruption.
“For us, this new generation goes far beyond business. It is about building a legacy of innovation that truly makes a difference for customers worldwide.”
- Victor Gissin, CTO, Lightsand Technologies
“With the new Lightsand G3 generation, we offer our Channel Partners a unique solution that combines innovation, reliability, and performance. It is an honor to strengthen this collaboration and bring this technology to the Portuguese market.”
- José Charraz, Country Manager, Arrow ECS Portugal
In production environments, the new G3 HCi-1248 has already surpassed expectations, achieving speeds above 40 Gbps and delivering high compression ratios, enabling organizations to leverage more cost-efficient telecommunications infrastructures while ensuring global deployment capability backed by dedicated support from Portugal.
“Our customers trust us because we deliver results. The new generation is not just a product, our technology stands out for its robustness, reliability, and commitment to excellence.”
- Daniel Ribeiro da Silva, Executive Partner, Lightsand Portugal
With this strengthened partnership, Lightsand and Arrow ECS reinforce their position as global leaders in SAN Extension, placing Portugal at the heart of technological innovation and the development of global business continuity solutions.
Lightsand & Arrow ECS. Building trust. Delivering innovation. Leading the future.
About Lightsand Technologies
Lightsand Technologies is a global leader in SAN Extension and connectivity solutions, helping enterprises replicate, protect, and manage mission-critical data across long distances with uncompromised performance and security. Founded in 2001, Lightsand has been at the forefront of innovation in Fibre Channel, FICON, and WAN optimization technologies, enabling organizations worldwide to ensure business continuity and disaster recovery.
About Arrow ECS
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more arrow/globalecs/pt
Media Contact
Lightsand Technologies
Daniel Ribeiro da Silva – Executive Partner
...
Arrow ECS Portugal
Marketing Department
...
Copyright ©2025 by Lightsand Technologies. Lightsand Technologies, LightSand, OASIS, i-SWAN are registered trademarks of LightSand Technologies. All other trademarks identified herein are the property of their respective owners. For more information about LightSand, visit the company's web site at
