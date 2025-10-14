Omnimd Appoints Kamal Sharma As Chief Technology Officer, Spearheading The Next Era Of AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OmniMD, a leading provider of integrated EHR, Practice Management, RCM, and Digital Health Solutions , is proud to announce the promotion of Kamal Sharma to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This leadership move comes at a transformative time for healthcare technology, as OmniMD accelerates its mission to deliver AI-powered tools that streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and empower providers to deliver better patient care.

A Proven Technology Leader

Mr. Sharma, who previously served as Delivery Head at OmniMD, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's technology roadmap. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare IT, his expertise spans product development, enterprise integration, and scalable cloud-based architectures.

Under his leadership, OmniMD has successfully transitioned from traditional EHR and RCM solutions into a next-generation AI-first platform that addresses the critical challenges faced by U.S. clinics and healthcare providers.

“Kamal has been instrumental in pioneering OmniMD's AI vision,” said Divan Dave, CEO of OmniMD.“His ability to align technology innovation with clinical needs has redefined how providers interact with their systems. As CTO, he will continue to drive breakthrough solutions that reduce burnout, improve documentation accuracy, and optimize revenue cycles.”

Driving the AI Revolution in Healthcare

Mr. Sharma's promotion coincides with OmniMD's expansion of its AI portfolio, which has quickly become a game-changer for healthcare organizations across the country.

1. AI Front Desk (AI Receptionist)

. Automates appointment scheduling, patient intake, and reminders.

. Offers multilingual, 24/7 patient support, reducing no-shows and call center costs.

. Creates a smoother patient experience while freeing staff for higher-value tasks.



2. AI Clinician

. Transforms provider-patient conversations into structured SOAP notes in real time.

. Seamlessly integrates into OmniMD's EHR, reducing documentation time by up to 72%.

. Helps physicians reclaim hours daily, minimizing burnout and improving patient focus.



3. AI RCM

. Predicts and prevents claim denials before submission.

. Utilizes machine learning models to analyze payer patterns and coding issues.

. Increases clean claim rates to 98%, reducing revenue leakage and A/R days.



4. AI Patient Engagement & Analytics

. Delivers personalized health reminders, education, and follow-ups via SMS, email, and portal notifications.

. Leverages predictive analytics to identify high-risk patients for proactive intervention.

. Empowers providers with real-time dashboards and actionable insights.

Strategic Vision for the Future

As CTO, Mr. Sharma will focus on expanding OmniMD's AI ecosystem, prioritizing:

. Interoperability & FHIR integration: Ensuring seamless data exchange across healthcare networks.

. Scalable Cloud Infrastructure: Delivering 99.95% uptime and enhanced cybersecurity for clinics of all sizes.

. Automation of Administrative Tasks: From billing to credentialing, reducing overhead and maximizing efficiency.

. Human-Centered Design: Creating intuitive interfaces that feel natural for physicians, staff, and patients.

“The future of healthcare technology lies in balancing intelligence with empathy,” said Mr. Sharma.“At OmniMD, our goal is not just to digitize workflows but to humanize them with AI. We want to give time back to doctors, empower patients with clarity, and help practices grow sustainably.”

Transforming Clinics Nationwide

OmniMD's AI-driven solutions have already begun to transform healthcare organizations across specialties, including primary care, urgent care, cardiology, OB-GYN, mental health, podiatry, and more.

. Clinics using OmniMD's AI Clinician reports saving 85+ hours per provider each month, significantly improving documentation accuracy and patient interaction.

. Practices adopting the AI Front Desk solution have reduced patient wait times by 40% and improved appointment adherence by 30%.

. Revenue cycle teams leveraging OmniMD's AI RCM have cut claim rejections by 36.7% and decreased average A/R days to under 29 days.

These results illustrate OmniMD's commitment to measurable impact, not just innovation for innovation's sake.

About OmniMD

Founded in 2000, OmniMD has been at the forefront of healthcare IT innovation for more than two decades. With ONC-certified EHR, revenue cycle management, practice management, and patient engagement solutions, OmniMD supports thousands of providers nationwide. Today, OmniMD's AI-powered platform continues to set new standards for efficiency, accuracy, and patient-centered care.