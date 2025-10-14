(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc Result of General Meeting Octopus Titan VCT plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, the ordinary resolution put to the meeting was passed by way of poll.

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld To approve the adoption of the Revised Investment Policy. 43,334,782 97.73% 1,006,164 2.27% 44,340,946 2.69% 1,156,884





A copy of the resolution will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75