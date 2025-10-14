Result Of General Meeting
|Resolution
| Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld
|To approve the adoption of the Revised Investment Policy.
|43,334,782
|97.73%
|1,006,164
|2.27%
|44,340,946
|2.69%
|1,156,884
A copy of the resolution will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
Legal Disclaimer:
