Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Result Of General Meeting


2025-10-14 11:16:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc

Result of General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, the ordinary resolution put to the meeting was passed by way of poll.

Resolution Votes
For 		% Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld
To approve the adoption of the Revised Investment Policy. 43,334,782 97.73% 1,006,164 2.27% 44,340,946 2.69% 1,156,884


A copy of the resolution will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


MENAFN14102025004107003653ID1110194947

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search