Media Advisory: Students In Newfoundland And Labrador To Hear Powerful Anti-Impaired Driving Message At MADD Canada's School Program Event With Provincial Sponsor NLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will showcase its 2025-2026 School Program in Newfoundland and Labrador in partnership with provincial sponsor Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC). The event will feature a special screening at Beaconsfield Junior High in St. John's, giving students in grades 7 to 9 an immersive look at the devastating consequences of impaired driving and empowering them to make safe and sober choices.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To tackle this serious issue, MADD Canada and NLC are bringing sober driving lessons to students in Newfoundland and Labrador through MADD Canada's School Program. Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students, and staff.

Date : October 16, 2025 at 9 A.M. Location : Beaconsfield Junior High, 210 Waterford Bridge Rd, St. John's, NL A1E 1E2 Guests : Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Bruce Keating, NLC President & CEO

This year's 60-minute presentations include a choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving, along with an interactive quiz and victim testimonials. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them - traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

