Media Advisory: Students In Newfoundland And Labrador To Hear Powerful Anti-Impaired Driving Message At MADD Canada's School Program Event With Provincial Sponsor NLC
|Date :
|October 16, 2025 at 9 A.M.
|Location :
|Beaconsfield Junior High, 210 Waterford Bridge Rd, St. John's, NL A1E 1E2
|Guests :
|Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer
|Bruce Keating, NLC President & CEO
This year's 60-minute presentations include a choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving, along with an interactive quiz and victim testimonials. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them - traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.
For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth/school-program/ .
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or ...
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...
