Clickme Cars Celebrates 5 Year Milestone Of Points Buy Program Helping Drivers Transition From Car Subscription To Ownership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane, Queensland , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickMe Cars , a Brisbane-based vehicle subscription company, is celebrating a 5 year milestone of its Points Buy program, a loyalty-based initiative helping long-term subscribers transition from car access to full ownership. The program enables drivers to convert their subscription tenure into purchasing power, offering a flexible pathway to car ownership without the need for credit checks or traditional financing. As Australia's vehicle subscription market continues to expand, the Points Buy program stands out as a proven model for accessible and debt-free vehicle ownership.









The car subscription model - which allows drivers to access a vehicle for a flat weekly fee covering registration, damage cover, servicing and roadside assistance - is gaining traction among Australians seeking simplicity and adaptability.

“Our service is designed for people who value freedom and flexibility and aspire to owning a great car” said Mike Davis, spokesperson for ClickMe Cars.“Whether someone's in Brisbane for a few months, starting a new business, building up their credit score, or just prefers not to deal with banks, car loans and leases, our model removes the stress and red tape.”

Unlike conventional financing or leasing options, ClickMe Cars offers subscribers access to a vehicle without the need for credit checks or lock in contracts. Drivers can choose from a variety of current makes and models and cancel or switch cars with short notice if their needs change.

Industry analysts say this model reflects a broader consumer shift toward access over ownership. The Australian car subscription market alone was valued at $86.6 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $728.4 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual rate of 24.7 percent, according to recent industry reports.

ClickMe Cars, which operates in Brisbane, has seen demand rise particularly among new business owners, visa holders and working families.

“People's lifestyles are more fluid than ever,” Mike Davis said.“They're moving for work, exploring new cities, and avoiding debt. A car subscription gives them what they need, when they need it – with fixed weekly payments. No surprises”

The company continues to expand its fleet and service offerings while staying focused on accessibility and customer service. Subscription pricing starts at $199 per week with no lock-in contracts. The Loyalty Program allows customers to Points Buy a car after two years; an alternative pathway to traditional car ownership and maybe change it to: The Loyalty Program allows customers to Points Buy a car after two years with their accumulated points; an alternative pathway to traditional car ownership.





