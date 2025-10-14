A Consortium Led By Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Including Blackstone, Completes Majority Stake Acquisition Of NAVEX, A Leading Global Ethics, Risk And Compliance Management Software Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland, United States, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEX (the“Company”), a leading global provider of ethics, risk and compliance management software, announced today that Goldman Sachs Alternatives has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the Company. Blackstone's private equity strategy for individual investors (“Blackstone”) has also become a significant minority investor in the Company. BC Partners, NAVEX's former majority shareholder, will retain a significant minority stake in the company.

The new capitalization will fuel NAVEX's continued expansion into global markets and ongoing innovation of the NAVEX One integrated GRC platform. With the acquisition completed, Harsh Nanda, Partner and Head of Technology Private Equity within Goldman Sachs Alternatives and Joon Park, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Alternatives will join the Board of Directors.

Headquartered outside of Portland, Oregon, NAVEX works with 13,000 businesses and organizations globally. The NAVEX One platform provides one of the world's most comprehensive ethics, risk and compliance management solutions, allowing clients to proactively address risk-related issues and to respond quickly and effectively in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

“Goldman Sachs Alternatives is honored to partner with NAVEX as it continues to set the standard for ethics, risk, and compliance management software on a global scale,” said Harsh Nanda.“With NAVEX's deep customer base, strong product innovation and proven leadership, combined with the support of Goldman Sachs' global network and resources, we are confident in its ability to drive innovation and deliver lasting value to organizations worldwide,” added, Joon Park.“Together, we aim to empower businesses to build resilient, ethical cultures and navigate risk with confidence." "We are thrilled to embark on this bold new chapter, welcoming Goldman Sachs Alternatives and Blackstone as key partners on our journey to transform and redefine the future of governance, risk, and compliance,” said Andrew Bates, NAVEX CEO.“This milestone underscores the extraordinary value and potential of NAVEX as we continue to innovate, expand our reach, and empower organizations worldwide to build cultures of integrity and success. Together, with the support of BC Partners, we are committed to accelerating growth, driving product advancements, and delivering unparalleled value to our global customer community." “NAVEX continues to set the standard for modern ethics and compliance programs," said Mark Fariborz, Partner and Co-Head, Technology at BC Partners.“The NAVEX team has built something extraordinary, from the launch of NAVEX One to its global expansion. We're excited to support this next chapter as NAVEX deepens its impact and helps more organizations build cultures rooted in trust, accountability, and resilience.”

As part of the transaction, Vista Equity Partners has exited its investment in the company. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. NAVEX was advised by J.P. Morgan and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75% of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in ethics, risk and compliance management solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.3 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2025. Established in 1986, Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $75 billion since inception. The business combines a global network of relationships, unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across its portfolios. Follow us on LinkedIn .

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at . Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading investment firm with circa €40 billion in assets under management across private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role for nearly four decades in developing the European buy-out market. Today BC Partners' integrated transatlantic investment teams work from offices in Europe and North America and are aligned across our four core sectors: TMT, Healthcare, Services & Industrials, and Food. Since its foundation, BC Partners has completed over 130 private equity investments and is currently investing its eleventh private equity buyout fund. For further information, please visit





