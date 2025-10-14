Bexback Empowers U.S. Traders With No-KYC 100X Leverage, Double Deposit Bonus, And $50 Welcome Reward

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin surging past $120,000 and daily swings exceeding 5% , American traders are searching for platforms that can transform volatility into opportunity. BexBack Exchange , a fast-growing global crypto derivatives platform, has officially expanded its incentives for U.S. users - offering 100x leverage trading, no-KYC onboarding, and exclusive deposit bonuses designed to maximize profits.

Why American Traders Choose BexBack

1. No KYC – Trade Privately

Skip the lengthy ID checks. BexBack allows instant account activation so traders can buy, sell, and leverage crypto anonymously.



2. 100% Deposit Bonus – Double Your Power



Every deposit of 100 USDT or 0.001 BTC or more is instantly matched, giving traders double the trading margin .



3. $100 First-Deposit Loss-Offset Bonus



For a first deposit of 1,000 USDT or 0.01 BTC or more , users can apply for an extra $100 USDT bonus that offsets losses - giving new traders a unique safety net.



4. $50 Welcome Bonus

New users who deposit and complete their first trade receive $50 USDT , credited directly to their account.



5. 100x Leverage Advantage

With 100x leverage , even small moves can generate big gains.

Example:





Deposit 1 BTC at $120,000



With 100x leverage, your trading size = 100 BTC

A 5% price increase to $126,000 = 5 BTC profit (500%)

With the deposit bonus , your margin doubles and so does your profit potential.



Perfect for Volatile Times

As the U.S. government doubles down on economic policies, including tariffs and inflationary pressures, Bitcoin and altcoins remain highly volatile. BexBack ensures that traders can profit whether markets rise or crash - with zero spread, no slippage, and deep liquidity for instant execution.

Why This Matters for U.S. Traders



24/7 Global Support – Human support around the clock



Wide Range of Assets – BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP and 50+ crypto futures



Demo Account Included – Practice risk-free with 10 BTC + 1M USDT virtual funds

Affiliate Rewards – Earn up to 50% commission by referring others



About BexBack Exchange



BexBack is a Singapore-headquartered crypto derivatives exchange with a U.S. MSB license , serving more than 500,000 traders across 200+ countries , including the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its mission is to make professional-grade trading tools - like 100x leverage, institutional liquidity, and advanced bonuses - accessible to every trader.

Sign Up Now on BexBack - Break the 100x Leverage and KYC Barriers, Get Double Deposit Bonus and $100 Welcome Bonus Instantly

Website:

Contact: ...

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







