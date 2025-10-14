Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Wants To Return To Acting, Says Ministerial Role Cut His Income

Kozhikode (Kerala): Union Minister Suresh Gopi has expressed his desire to return to acting, stating that he wishes to continue his film career. Addressing an event in Kannur, the Thrissur MP and actor-turned-politician said that his income has significantly decreased since taking up the ministerial role. "I really want to continue acting. I need to earn more; my income has now stopped completely," he said. He further noted that he is the youngest member in his party and suggested that Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan Master be appointed in his place as Union Minister. "I have never prayed for becoming a minister. A day before the elections, I told reporters that I do not want to become a minister, I want to continue with my cinema" "I took membership of the party in October 2008 ... it was the first MP chosen by people and the party felt they needed to make me the minister," said the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Minister of Tourism.

'Opponents Twisting My Words'

Talking about his affiliation with the BJP, Gopi said, "I remember taking my party membership on October 28, 2016. At that time, we were told to take party membership within six months, and I hurriedly did it. It wasn't something I had planned. Maybe it was because of the respect for the mandate, being the first MP elected by the people from Kerala, that the party felt a certain responsibility, and that's why I was made a minister." the Union Minister said that many people were in the habit of twisting and misinterpreting his words. He pointed out that his use of the term "praja" to refer to the people of his constituency, Thrissur, had been criticised. Providing an example of how sanitation workers, previously referred to as manual scavengers, were now being referred to as sanitation engineers, the minister stated that his use of 'praja' and 'prajatantra' had been twisted by his opponents this year, President Droupadi Murmu nominated the BJP veteran from Kannur, Sadanandan Master, to the Rajya Sabha. Senior Congress leader and Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan said that Suresh Gopi was a "very good actor" and it was entirely his decision to quit his ministerial position. "That is his decision. He is a very good actor. He can act," Satheesan told ANI.

(With input from ANI)