Sonicstrategy Buys 1.35M Tokens And Provides Sonic Summit Singapore 2025 Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) -, the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of(CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce The Company has purchased 1.35M Sonic and provides a corporate update following the Sonic Summit 2025 and Token20249 held in Singapore.

During what we view as a short-term pullback across the broader crypto market, SonicStrategy acquired 1.35 million $S tokens on Friday, October 10th, at an average price of $0.148 USD per token. The Company expects to provide a comprehensive update on all holdings and assets in the coming weeks.

In a move that strengthens alignment across the broader Sonic ecosystem, Mitchell Demeter, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer of SonicStrategy, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Labs. Concurrently, Demeter will assume the role of Executive Chairman of SonicStrategy, ensuring seamless coordination between the two entities and reinforcing strategic unity across the Sonic family of companies.

This transition marks a pivotal chapter for SonicStrategy, positioning it as a next-generation Digital Asset Treasury (DAT+), uniquely connected to the Sonic blockchain through direct operational ties. The structure binds the blockchain's growth with a publicly traded vehicle, creating a powerful bridge for institutional participation and broader adoption of the Sonic ecosystem.

"Sonic is in an exceptional position, backed by proven technology and a strong treasury," said Mitchell Demeter, Executive Chairman of SonicStrategy and CEO of Sonic Labs. "After spending time with the team in Singapore, I'm more confident than ever, the technology is robust and well suited for enterprise needs. I've never been more optimistic on Sonic and believe the turnaround will come faster than most expect."

"I'm extremely optimistic about the future of both SonicStrategy and Sonic," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy. "We're strategically positioned within the ecosystem with exposure to more than 168 million $S tokens. With Mitchell now leading Sonic Labs and CMCC Global backing the ecosystem through their new Resonance Fund (link here ), our alignment and momentum have never been stronger."

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy Inc. is the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C), focused on providing institutional-grade validator operations, provided access to the Sonic ecosystem. The Company operates large-scale Sonic validators and deploys capital into DeFi strategies, delivering recurring staking rewards and treasury growth while supporting the security and decentralization of the Sonic network.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C) (dba SonicStrategy) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.