Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Memorandum On Provisions For Annual Meetings Of Isdb Group

President Ilham Aliyev Approves Memorandum On Provisions For Annual Meetings Of Isdb Group


2025-10-14 10:05:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Islamic Development Bank Group on the procedure for holding the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in 2026 by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan (host country) has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the law, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on May 22, 2025, in Algiers.

MENAFN14102025000195011045ID1110194523

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search