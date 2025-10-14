Russian Forces Intensified Their Attacks With Kamikaze Drones And Airstrikes On Populated Areas Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The enemy has carried out over 620 strikes with kamikaze drones in the southern front over the past 24 hours, which is the average current intensity of such attacks, Vladyslav Voloshyn, press officer for the Operational Command South, told Ukrinform in an exclusive comment.

"Recently, we have been recording an increase in the use of loitering munitions, in particular, Molniya and Lancet-class drones. At the same time, the enemy maintains the intensity of its drone and shelling attacks on front-line settlements," he said.

Russian forces have deployed 24 pounding attacks over the past 24 hours, including seven artillery strikes on Kherson, causing civilian casualties and destruction of residential and industrial infrastructures, according to Voloshyn.

"The southern sector is characterized by high-intensity pounding attacks and air strikes on communities located near the front line. Both Kherson and communities on the western bank of the Dnieper River, as well as settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, are affected by these attacks," he added.

Communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are experiencing especially intensive air strikes. In particular, the villages of Veselyanka and Barvynivka have recently suffered damage from precision-guided bombs, Voloshyn went on to note.

Besides, Russian army aviation uses unguided bombs to target villages on the western bank below the former Kakhovka hydroelectric power station - Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka. The settlement of Zaliznychne outside Hulyaipole is subject to barrages of aerial strikes nearly on a daily basis.

Front-line communities are suffering the most as the enemy aims to turn these areas into scorched earth without a single surviving building, fortification or shelter, he emphasized.

"To achieve this, Russian troops do not spare ammunition, increasing the intensity and frequency of their shelling attacks”, the press officer said in conclusion.

As Ukrinform reported, 190 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, October 13.

Photo via V. Voloshyn