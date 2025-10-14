Azerbaijani And Turkish Parliament Speakers Visit Pakistan's Lahore (PHOTO)
The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Gafarova, was welcomed by the Chairman of the Punjab Provincial Assembly of Pakistan, Malik Ahmad Khan, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, and other officials at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.
As part of the visit, the delegations led by Gafarova and Kurtulmuş first visited the tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the spiritual founder of Pakistan, a public and political figure, a philosopher, and a poet, in Lahore.
The speakers, who laid a wreath in front of the mausoleum, signed a memorial book.
Afterwards, the guests visited the Badshahi Mosque, where they witnessed the grandeur of Pakistan's historical past and religious heritage.
The delegations then visited the Punjab Provincial Assembly and viewed the assembly's administrative building and the facilities provided there.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment