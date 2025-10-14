403
Phoenix Marketcity Chennai Lights Up The City With 'Euphoria: A Celebration Of Sorts' Diwali Bash
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 14th October 2025: Phoenix Marketcity Chennai, the city's premier lifestyle destination blending shopping, dining, entertainment, and immersive experiences, hosted yet another spectacular edition of its signature Diwali celebration - "Euphoria: A Celebration of Sorts."
This year's event lived up to its promise of being a sensory spectacle, bringing together fashion, music, theatre, and art under one roof. The evening's highlight was the grand fashion showcase curated by India's renowned fashion maestro, Prasad Bidapa, who brought together top fashion brands in an artistic narrative inspired by the five elements. The runway came alive with dazzling collections from leading labels such as Diesel, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Brooks Brothers, Ritu Kumar, Tasva, Manyavar, Kalanikethan, Koskii, and Malabar Jewels, among others.
As the night reached its crescendo, the audience cheered as Bollywood heartthrob Dino Morea took over the runway as the showstopper, representing Bell & Ross, adding glamour and charisma to the evening. The soulful Charu Semwal's live performance set the perfect mood for the night, intertwining melody with celebration.
Speaking about the event, Rituu Jai Mehhta, Centre Director - Phoenix Mall of Asia & Marketing Director - South, said: "At Phoenix Marketcity, we don't just host events - we create experiences. Euphoria has evolved into an iconic celebration that beautifully merges fashion, culture, and entertainment. What makes Phoenix truly special is how we conceptualize each property as a distinctive IP, built around our core vision of offering our customers something unique every time they visit."
"The Phoenix Festival - 90 Days of Fun is one such example of how we curate happiness. It's not just about shopping - it's about the atmosphere we create. Our customers tell us that when they come to Phoenix, they love to stay longer, enjoy the music, the food, the decor, and even end their day with a movie. That's the immersive experience we strive to deliver - where retail meets joy, and every corner tells a story."
"Unlike any other destination in the city, Phoenix Marketcity stands out for its festive decor and experiential designs that bring brands and emotions together. Our aim with Euphoria was to celebrate Diwali as a shared moment of joy - blending fashion, theatre, and art into one unforgettable evening."
Expressing his delight at being part of the show, Dino Morea, who walked as the showstopper for Diesel and Bell & Ross, shared: "I've always loved coming to Chennai - it's one of my favorite cities for its warmth, culture, and energy. Walking the runway tonight for Diesel and Bell & Ross felt incredible. Diesel has always been one of my favourite brands - its edgy style and confidence perfectly resonate with my personality. I'm thrilled to have been part of such a spectacular celebration by Phoenix Marketcity."
Sharing his perspective on the showcase, Prasad Bidapa, the curator of Euphoria 2025, said: "Chennai has an extraordinary sense of style and a deep-rooted appreciation for tradition. What makes this city stand out is its ability to blend modern fashion with cultural richness. At Phoenix, we see this blend beautifully represented - through brands like Kalanikethan, Malabar, Tasva, and Manyavar, which bring together heritage and contemporary design."
"Curating Euphoria this year was an inspiring experience - combining the five elements with fashion, theatre, and performance in one cohesive narrative. Phoenix Marketcity continues to set the benchmark for experiential fashion showcases in India."
The evening saw a lively turnout of shoppers, influencers, celebrities, and families, all soaking in the festive ambience and celebrating Diwali in style. As part of the ongoing Phoenix Festival - 90 Days of Fun, Euphoria kicked off a season of live performances, festive offers, and immersive brand experiences.
With this grand celebration, Phoenix Marketcity reaffirmed its place as Chennai's go-to destination for fashion, culture, and unforgettable experiences.
About Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai:
A premier destination for luxury lifestyle, it provides guests with a variety of opulent options. Phoenix continues to be "The" destination for the most affluent and sophisticated residents of the city as well as expats thanks to its truly international appearance and feel, elegantly decorated interiors, and the best of food, fashion, and entertainment from across the world. The mall provides Chennai with the most extensive and appealing lifestyle shopping experience. The stores represent a comprehensive mix of international, national, and regional luxury brands. Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai is more than simply a mall; it's a confluence of fascinating cultures, lovely clothes, and high-end couture. A city within a city, in an urban setting with coexisting shopping, entertainment, and leisure options.
