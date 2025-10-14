Mod Op Acquires Ascend Marketing To Deepen Automation And Drive End-To-End Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition adds marketing automation, customer engagement, and account-based marketing expertise, completing Mod Op's end-to-end framework for B2B solutions

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op , a full-service digital marketing agency known for driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced its acquisition of Ascend Marketing, a people-first, tech-enabled marketing services company that elevates customer and prospect experiences through advanced data and marketing technology enablement, and account-based marketing (ABM). Its distinctive methodology blends strategy, journey mapping, intent data, automation, and ongoing optimization to deliver proven performance.

"We're seeing increased demand for marketing that connects strategy, creative execution, and automation,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO at Mod Op.“We've built deep trust as a partner for media and creative, and saw an opportunity to go deeper into data, marketing technology and automation to meet what many brands need in today's competitive market. Ascend's expertise allows us to deliver that depth, providing measurable, end-to-end growth. Together, we're helping some of the most innovative companies move faster from insight to impact."

The acquisition completes Mod Op's end-to-end B2B marketing framework, enabling the agency to deliver the full spectrum of solutions B2B brands demand - including strategy, creative marketing automation, demand generation, CRM integration, customer engagement and more.

“Our team is passionate about helping B2B brands make their marketing operations work harder and smarter,” said Ascend Marketing's Laura Stevenson, who is stepping into an Executive Vice President role at Mod Op.“Joining Mod Op gives us the ability to scale our impact and deliver even more value to clients who want to unify their marketing efforts under one roof.”

With long-term clients like Verizon, Nokia and RingCentral, Ascend Marketing has built a reputation for helping brands leverage CRM and marketing automation platforms like HubSpot and Adobe Marketo Engage to improve lead quality, accelerate pipeline velocity, and nurture customer relationships. As a SOC 2-certified partner, Ascend ensures the highest standards of data security and compliance - a critical factor for enterprise clients entrusting their CRM and customer data. Its services include:



Customer and prospect experience strategy – Creating personalized marketing journeys that elevate customer and prospect experiences



Data, architecture and analytics – Advanced data enablement and analytics to improve performance and revenue outcomes



Marketing automation – Implementing, managing, and optimizing martech platforms like Adobe Marketo Engage and HubSpot

Account-based marketing (ABM) and demand generation – Targeted programs that accelerate pipeline velocity and drive revenue growth



These offerings complement Mod Op's existing B2B services and allow clients to engage customers across the entire buyer journey - from first touch to renewal and expansion.

“When we founded Ascend, our goal was to help clients connect strategy with execution and use data to drive better outcomes,” added Rich Herbst, founder and managing partner of Ascend Marketing who will now serve as EVP, Client Solutions at Mod Op.“Mod Op shares that vision, and I'm proud to see our team join with Mod Op to redefine what's possible in B2B and customer engagement.”

The Ascend acquisition continues Mod Op's acquisitive growth strategy, building on the acquisitions of Image Media, Evans Hunt, LAM Design, RTO+P, Crenshaw Communications and Context Creative, as well as strategic leadership hires to integrate and scale operations. Together, these steps reinforce Mod Op's commitment to building a future-ready, full-service agency model that blends creativity, data, and technology to deliver sustainable growth.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland, Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, DoubleVerify, Baha Mar, and more.

For more information about Mod Op, please visit .

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges creativity, data science and artificial intelligence to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op's website .

Contact:

Anna Roolf

...